The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that there is no impact on the country during the next five days as a result of the concentration of a tropical depression in the south of the Arabian Sea at 11.9 north latitude and 66.00 longitude, as the wind speed around the center ranges from 60 to 90 km / h, with formations of cumulus clouds. rainy low around.
It is expected that the tropical storm will deepen into a first-class hurricane during the next 48 hours, and its path will be towards the north in the Arabian Sea, where the wind speed ranges around the center from 90-120 km / h, and the storm’s movement speed is 12 km / h.
The Center noted that it is following the situation around the clock, urging everyone to follow the bulletins and reports issued by it, and not to circulate rumors.
