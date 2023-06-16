The National Center of Meteorology expected that the “tropical storm” in the Arabian Sea on the Indian-Pakistani coasts would turn into a tropical depression – an air depression during the next 12 hours, then an air depression, then the tropical state would end when heading to the north – northeast, as the wind speed ranged around the center 40 – 60 km / h and a speed of movement of 12 km / h. The center classified the tropical state in the Arabian Sea as a “tropical storm” on the Indian-Pakistani coasts, at latitude 23.5 north – longitude 69.9 east, and the wind speed around the center ranged from 65 to 75 km/h, with formations of cumulus clouds raining around Storm confirming the lack of any impact on the state.