The National Center of Meteorology stated that the classification of the tropical state in the Arabian Sea is a first-class hurricane, stressing that there will be no impact on the country during the next five days.

He said that the cyclone is concentrated in the south of the Arabian Sea at latitude 13.1 north and longitude 66.4, and the wind speed around the center ranges from 120 to 130 km/h, with formations of cumulus rain clouds around the depression.

The center expected, through numerical models and reports issued by the Regional Hurricane Monitoring Center, that the strength of the first-degree hurricane will continue during the next 24 hours, and its path will be northward in the Arabian Sea, where the wind speed ranges around the center from 130-145 km / h, and the speed of the hurricane is 5 km / h.