The National Center of Meteorology, through the Emirates Research Program for Rain Enhancement Sciences, officially launched today the second research project within its fourth session, which is being implemented by Dr. Bradley Baker, under the title “Development of Chemical and Physical Characteristics of Rain Enhancement Materials by Electric Charge”.

This came during the visit of His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al-Mandoos, Director of the National Center of Meteorology and President of the Asian Meteorological Federation, to the State of Colorado in the United States, with the aim of discussing the future prospects of the innovative research project.

Dr. Becker is a principal investigator at SPIC. He is an expert in cloud physics and has decades of experience in cloud physics, airborne instrumentation measurements, and cloud radar information.

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al-Mandoos was briefed on the details of the ambitious research project, which will witness a partnership between SPIC and two institutions that won the second cycle grant of the program, namely the Finnish Meteorological Institute and the University of Reading; With the aim of building on the results of previous studies at the level of the UAE.

The project will include the implementation of advanced numerical simulation of cumulus clouds and their measurements using a “Larjet” research aircraft belonging to SPEC in coordination with the “King Air” aircraft of the National Center of Meteorology, which is used in cloud seeding operations. To complement this work, the Finnish Meteorological Institute will simulate the effects of cloud seeding using nano-hygroscopic materials previously developed at Khalifa University.

His Excellency Dr. Al-Mandoos said: “Our visit provides an opportunity to evaluate the extent of achievement in Dr. Baker’s innovative research project, which will serve an important goal of building on the pioneering work accomplished by previous winners of the program. We are confident that this project will give us additional ability to understand the most effective materials for seeding. Through such pioneering projects, we at the National Center of Meteorology will continue to work on linking scientific research networks around the world through the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, and benefit from the latest international scientific and technological innovations in the field of rain enhancement.”

The University of Reading has developed miniature electric charging generators that are attached to a King Air cloud seeding aircraft. Charge generators can improve the ability of aerosol particles to condense below the cloud base within a size range that enhances the effects of hygroscopic nanomaterials. The Finnish Meteorological Institute will conduct numerical simulations of clouds to reveal the effect of using nanomaterials with and without electric charge generators. Speck’s Learjet aircraft will perform cloud measurements with and without hygroscopic nanomaterials and electric charge generators. The measurements will be compared with simulations carried out by the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

Alia Al Mazrouei, Director of the Emirates Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, said: “Regular meetings with the winners allow us to provide support and pool our shared experiences to ensure that these innovative projects have maximum impact in terms of new knowledge and its applications. The UAE is building global research networks and providing knowledge platforms based on pioneering research projects that contribute to achieving scientific and technological progress for rain rain as an increasingly important field.”

According to Dr. Baker, “The overall goal of this project is to see if the effects of using hygroscopic nanomaterials and electric charge generators are able to stimulate the secondary process of ice crystal formation that might lead to enhanced precipitation.” It is noteworthy that the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science is an initiative launched by the Ministry of the Presidential Office and managed by the National Center of Meteorology. The active international interaction of the program has already confirmed its leading position in the global endeavor to meet water security challenges through innovation and scientific and technical research.

By leading international efforts to enhance water security through the dissemination of best scientific practices and cooperation in rain enhancement research, the program helps the UAE achieve its ambitious vision of becoming a world-leading knowledge economy.