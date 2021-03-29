The National Media Team, in the presence of the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, discussed a number of initiatives and topics aimed at developing the Emirati media system, and reviewed the new developmental trends of the UAE and the role of the national media system in supporting it.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs spoke during the regular meeting of the team, which was held yesterday in the Emirates Towers, stressing that the past period witnessed a great effort from various work teams and institutions in the country to draw up the development directions of the UAE during the next phase, and the retreat of the year of fiftieth came with its results in developing a strategic framework To see the state as complementary to these efforts, to continue achieving national goals, to continue and accelerate the march of achievements, and to cross with confidence and ability for the next fifty years.

Al-Gergawi pointed out that the vital and pivotal role played by the national media as a bridge for communication and highlighting successful stories is able through an informed and influential media discourse to convey the UAE’s achievements in various fields, pointing to the importance of mobilizing all efforts and capabilities in the various state media institutions and strengthening partnership with local and international institutions to express The UAE’s development march and its unlimited ambition to be the most distinguished and the best country in all fields during the next 50 years.

During the meeting, Al-Gergawi expressed his optimism and confidence in the national media team and all those working in this important and vital sector to maintain leadership and excellence at the regional and global levels, and to preserve the credibility of the Emirati media, expressing his aspiration for further progress and prosperity for the media march in the country.

During the meeting, many ideas and proposals concerned with formulating an integrated vision of the reality and future of the media sector, taking into account the many changes that resulted from the past stage and their effects on all sectors, in addition to reviewing a set of advanced programs and work plans capable of effectively dealing with developments and adapting them in order to Making the best use of it to keep pace with the directions of the UAE’s vision for the next fifty years, and in a way that enhances the country’s position regionally and globally.

The National Media Team, which was approved by a decision of the Council of Ministers, is a national committee that operates under the management of the Media Office of the UAE government, and includes in its membership a group of actors and influencers in the media scene in the country, with the aim of developing a new strategic vision for the Emirati media during the coming period, and proposing ideas and initiatives to ensure By supporting the media system in its various components.

