The National Lottery draw held on Saturday has brought luck to a total of Seven provincesthat have been the graceful with the main awards that were at stake.

He First prizeendowed with 600,000 euros to the series – 60,000 euros to the tenth – has been for the number 60,176which has been distributed among six locations from six different provinces, reports lotteries and bets of the State.

Specifically, the graceful tenths have been sold in lottery administrations of Sant Joan Despí (Barcelona), Plasencia (Cáceres), Goat (Cordova), La Carolina (Jaén), Cehegín (Murcia) and Catarroja (Valencia).

For its part, the second prize —Doted with 120,000 euros to the series, 12,000 euros to the tenth – has corresponded to the number 95.091.

In this case, the two tenth grades They have sold entirely in Madrid capitalin Administration No. 422 and in the Receiving Office No. 00105, which has distributed it through the official Lotteries website, www.loteriasya -forest.es.