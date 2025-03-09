The first prize of the National Lottery raffle this Saturday, March 8, 2025, endowed with 600,000 euros to the number, it has fallen to the number 73,267.

Tenths of this number have been sold entirely in the administration of lotteries number 2 of Elche (Alicante)located at number 2 of Baix Square.

The second prize, endowed with 120,000 euros to the number, fell to the number 43,000. Tenths of this number were sold in administration 1 of Torrehermosa Farm (Badajoz); In the 31310 receiving office of Záncara pool (Cuenca); In 36195 of Purchil (Granada); In administration 1 of Cadalso de los Vidrios (Madrid); In administration 368 of Madrid; In office 54440 of Totana (Murcia) and in administration 1 of Alacuás (Valencia).

The National Lottery draw takes place, as every year Since 1814thanks to the commitment of lotteries and bets of the State (LAE). It is one of the games of chance that best welcomed in Spain.

You can get a tenth for 3 euros in the Thursday’s draw. Ordinary Saturdays the price increases to 6 euros; Special Saturdays are charged to 12 euros and up to 15 or 20 extraordinary draws.