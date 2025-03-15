The first prize of the National Lottery raffle this Saturday, March 15, 2025, endowed with 600,000 euros to the number, has fallen to the number 42,977.

Tenths of this number were sold in the administration of lotteries 25 of Barcelona; In the 36185 receptor office Churriana de la Vega (Granada); In administration 1 of Grañén (Huesca); In the 61170 receiving office Palma de Mallorca; In 64775 of Salamanca; In 68515 of Granadilla de Abona (Tenerife); In 67780 of Santa Cruz de Tenerife; In 71150 of Carmona (Seville); In 92415 of Saragossa and on the channel of Internet of lotteries and bets.

The second prize, endowed with 120,000 euros to the number, fell to 93,798. Tenths of this number were sold in the Lotteries Administration 2 of Atarfe (Granada); In the 44310 receiving office Gáldar (Las Palmas); and in 75295 of Bat (tarragona).

The National Lottery draw takes place, as every year since 1814thanks to the commitment of lotteries and bets of the State (LAE). It is one of the games of chance that best welcomed in Spain.

You can get a tenth for 3 euros in the draw on Thursday. Ordinary Saturdays the price increases to 6 euros; Special Saturdays are charged to 12 euros and up to 15 or 20 extraordinary draws.