Although the video game industry It is growing by leaps and bounds at the level of production and income generation, the sector still has several open fronts that must be solved. One of the most pressing problems is that of the conservation of works in the environment. In that sense, now the National Library of Spain wants to expand its collection to preserve the legacy of video games. So has made known the organism itself through its official website and also through a thread on Twitter, where they have broadly explained what methodology is being followed to proceed with the conservation of all the physical work of national electronic entertainment.

As explained in a statement on its website, the National Library of Spain has been meeting since last February 2020 with different Spanish organizations dedicated to video games, such as the Spanish Association of Video Games (AEVI), the Association of Users of Classical Computing (AUIC) or the Spanish Association of Companies Producing and Developing Videogames and Entertainment Software (DEV). The objective is to improve the preservation of Spanish video games as part of the cultural heritage they represent for our country.

One of the first parts of the task was identify total production of Spanish videogames throughout history, as well as determining how many of these games are already stored on physical media in the National Library of Spain. In the following link you can find a download link to the data collected, to find out which games are still to be deposited in the BNE. Now the organism ask for help from associations and individuals who wish to donate some of the remaining works and thus be able to complete the collection. In response to a user on Twitter, the BNE has made it known that at the moment they only want to collect all the games in Physical format, but that there is the intention to do the same in the future with works that have been released exclusively in digital.