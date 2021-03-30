Dubai (Union)

During a meeting headed by Ahmed Abdullah Al Shehhi, Chairman of the Committee, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Dubai, the Constitutional, Legislative Affairs and Appeals Committee of the Federal National Council continued to discuss the issue of the Ministry of Justice’s policy on family guidance, in the presence of representatives of the Ministry of Justice.

The meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Council in Dubai, was attended by members of the committee: Aisha Muhammad Al-Mulla, the committee’s rapporteur, Ahmed Hamad Bushehab, Kifah Muhammad Al-Zaabi, and Marwan Obaid Al-Muhairi.

Ahmed Al-Shehhi, head of the committee, said that in the meeting, views were exchanged with representatives of the Ministry of Justice about the observations made by the committee during its discussion of the topic in the discussion sessions held by the committee, and its meetings with the authorities concerned with family affairs in the country.

He added that agreement was reached on many issues and observations presented by the committee, all of which are in the interest of the family and its cohesion, stressing his happiness that the committee has placed the issue of family cohesion at the top of its priorities during the study of the topic, as it is the basis for building society and the cohesion of its pillars, and the stability of the family and the happiness of its members, whether they are citizens Or residing in the country, one of the outputs of family guidance