The US naval forces (Navy) can strike at the Russian Federation from the Black Sea in the event of an “invasion” of Ukraine. This was announced on December 24 by the newspaper’s columnist. The national interest (NI) Chris Osborne.

“If the US Navy strikes from the Black Sea, the Russians will certainly have problems holding the occupied territories,” the publication says.

The US Navy’s Tactical Tomahawk missiles could provide an advantage for the US should the situation escalate.

“Heavy and precise firepower, such as the Tomahawk missiles launched from submarines and ships, can wreak havoc on Russian forces along the Ukrainian border,” the journalist said.

Also, Osborne, who was previously an employee of the American Pentagon, suggested using the F-35 aircraft carriers against Russia, in particular, modifications B and C.

To complicate the offensive of Russian troops in the Ukrainian direction, the author of the article also considers the landing of the US Marine Corps to be effective. In such a situation, the RF Armed Forces will have to conduct hostilities on two fronts at once, Osborne emphasized.

Earlier, on December 22, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia was warning “hot heads” in Ukraine against a military conflict. Moscow does not want war, said the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry. The country will “toughly ensure its security” with the means it considers necessary, the minister said.

In recent weeks, a number of Western media outlets have reported on the alleged plans of the Russian Federation to “invade” Ukraine. So, on December 4, an American newspaper The Washington Post citing officials in the US administration, she said that Russia at the beginning of next year allegedly intends to invade Ukraine, using “up to 175 thousand troops.”

The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov called such messages stuffing. According to him, the publication of such articles is “empty, groundless escalation of tension.”

At the same time, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on December 21 the likelihood of US provocations in Donbass. He also pointed out that the United States is building up its military presence at Russia’s borders.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the tensions in Europe are the fault of the United States. The deployment of American missile defense elements, as well as the conduct of large-scale exercises near the country’s borders, is of concern to the Russian Federation.