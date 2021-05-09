The United States and Russia are in a “space divorce” and for Washington this state of affairs is “risky”, writes The national interest…

The publication notes that space for the United States remains a traditional area of ​​international cooperation. According to the author of the article, ignoring established practice and a one-sided approach can lead to the undermining of international security.

The material indicates that it was Moscow and Washington that laid the foundations for security in the space sector. In 1967, the parties signed the Outer Space Treaty, which bans the deployment of nuclear weapons in open space.

This document is still one of the most important pillars of the global order today.

However, “a series of new programs, agreements and organizations suggests that the United States is turning its space policy in a more one-sided direction,” the article says.…

“In the long term, this is fraught with the undermining of the multilateral regime in space,” – stresses The National Interest.

Earlier, on April 3, it was reported that the Russian government had approved the extension of the agreement on cooperation with the United States in space.

On March 31, the head of the Northern Command of the US Armed Forces (AF), General Glen Vanhirk, spoke in favor of a dialogue between Moscow and Washington in order to prevent conflicts in space, as well as in the Arctic and cyberspace.

In March, the commander of the United States Space Force, General John Raymond, said that the capabilities of Russia and China in outer space raised concerns among the US authorities.