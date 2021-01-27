The author of the American edition of The National Interest called “probing the ground” the purpose of the call of US President Joe Biden to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The article describes the differences in the official information of the Kremlin and the White House about the content of the conversation between the two leaders. Washington lists “grievances and claims” against Moscow. At the same time, the Kremlin emphasizes that the parties discussed the coronavirus pandemic, trade and economic relations and the prospects for a nuclear agreement with Iran.

According to the author of the material, Russia expects a business discussion from the United States about compromises. In turn, Biden’s team sees in such negotiations an opportunity to set conditions for the Kremlin before the normalization of Russian-American relations begins. It is assumed that the main theme of the contact between the two presidents was “probing the soil.”

“Regardless of whether the sequence of this call is recognition of the importance of Putin in world affairs, or it is a signal of a new rallying of the Western alliance after Trump’s departure. The main thing is that Biden spoke directly with Putin, ” article…

The journalist added that this contact allowed Biden to take a closer look at Putin at a time when Russia continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on the same day, the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov said that there were no conditions for a reset in relations between Russia and the United States, but the presidents of the countries stressed the need to continue the dialogue.

In addition, Peskov revealed the details of the conversation between Putin and Biden. In general, according to the Kremlin spokesman, the conversation between the leaders of the two countries turned out to be working and frank. The conversation lasted 35 minutes.