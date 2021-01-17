The appointment of the former Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland to the post of Deputy Secretary of State of the United States may indicate a possible deterioration in relations between the United States and Russia during the administration of President-elect Joe Biden. It is reported on Sunday, January 17, by the magazine The National Interest.

As noted in the publication, Nuland was a veteran of the diplomatic service. She served as the US Ambassador to NATO under President George W. Bush from 2005 to 2008, and served as the State Department’s spokesman for Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Nuland has worked in the State Department for over 30 years, speaks Russian, and was the chief official in Russia and the countries of the former USSR.

“Nuland is not just an Obama veteran, she played a central role in the implementation of the Obama administration’s policy towards Ukraine during and after the 2014 Euromaidan revolution,” The National Interest said.

The authors of the material predicted that Nuland recommends the Biden administration to introduce new anti-Russian sanctions, as well as create a global front to contain Russia’s “military aggression”.

The National Interest noted that Nuland actively supported Obama in his policies towards Russia and Ukraine.

The publication recalled how Nuland distributed food to pro-European demonstrators in Kiev, actively supported the riots on the Maidan in 2014, held meetings with the new government of Ukraine, discussed with the former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko the implementation of the requirements of the Minsk Agreement and Ukraine’s progress on reforms.

“Messages about the upcoming appointment of Nuland <...> send Moscow, perhaps, the clearest signal that the prospects for a meaningful Russian-American rapprochement under the Biden administration seem extremely weak,” the publication noted.

The authors also suggested that the news of Nuland’s appointment “would surely cause delight in the Kiev government.”

Earlier, on January 16, US President-elect Joe Biden nominated Nuland for the post of Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs.

Nuland served as Assistant Secretary of State from September 2013 to January 2017. She actively participated in the events surrounding the political crisis in Ukraine and visited Kiev at the height of the mass unrest in the winter of 2013-2014.

The Russian authorities blacklisted Nuland in response to US imposition of personal visa and financial sanctions.