Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The National Human Rights Authority affirmed that the UAE is moving forward towards human rights excellence, and continues its path and achievements in all fields, foremost among which is human rights, considering that the state has taken great strides towards achieving more exceptional achievements, translating human rights strategies, and transforming its goals into tangible achievements on the Homeland. She noted that the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, as President of the State, takes the nation’s ship towards broader horizons of progress and growth in the footsteps of the founding fathers, inspired by the establishment and empowerment stages. The Board of Trustees of the authority recalled the merits of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the leader of the empowerment process, and the giving he made to the nation. Maqsoud Cruz, President of the National Human Rights Commission, expressed his sincere condolences on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He said that the injured is great and the deceased is great, and there is no consolation for his passing, except for the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as President of the State, as he, may God protect him, is a man of human rights leadership and the promotion of the human rights system. Cruz recalled the virtues of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, saying, “The human rights march in his honorable era is the march of human rights empowerment, citing the decisions taken regarding the establishment of the National Human Rights Authority and the election of the United Arab Emirates as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council. The United Nations, and other resolutions that revolve around emphasizing that human rights are an integral part of his vision and his bright legacy.

Fatima Al Kaabi, Vice-President of the National Human Rights Authority and member of the Board of Trustees, stressed the leadership achieved by the UAE in all fields, foremost among which is human rights and related legislation, noting that the election of the Supreme Council of the Union unanimously, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, reflects the firm belief in His Highness’s ability to move towards a pioneering centenary of human rights, and promising and promising future prospects. Al Kaabi said that the UAE’s human rights record is distinguished, and with His Highness it will continue and continue its path to achieve more unique achievements in all fields. Maryam Al-Ahmadi, Chairperson of the Committee on International Relations and Non-Governmental Organizations, member of the Board of Trustees, stressed the essential role of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in promoting and protecting human rights as an extension of the human rights efforts of the UAE since its founding by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his brothers the founding fathers. Al-Ahmadi said that the President of the State, may God protect him, is an exceptional leader and a holder of great humanitarian decisions and stances, all of which charted a clear path for a promising future for human rights in the country. Fatima Al-Badwawi, Chairperson of the Complaints, Monitoring and Field Visits Committee, and member of the Board of Trustees, stated that the interest of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in the human rights process is not a new one, and that His Highness is a permanent supporter of the promotion and protection of human rights at all levels. Congratulating the people of the Emirates on the election of His Highness as President of the State to continue the blessed human rights march. Kulaitham Al Matrooshi, a member of the Board of Trustees, stressed that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, is a national leader distinguished by wisdom, sound vision, high stature, exceptional status and enlightened forward-looking vision.