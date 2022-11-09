The Health and Environmental Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, during a meeting held yesterday, chaired by the Second Vice-President of the Council and Chairperson of the Committee, Naama Abdullah Al-Sharhan, discussed the issue of government policy in the matter of water security, in the presence of representatives of the National Center of Meteorology and the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, they discussed the challenges facing the water sector in the country, the proposed solutions, and the coordination mechanism with the concerned authorities, to intensify the measures that contribute to rationalizing the consumption of water resources.

The meeting reviewed the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, which aims to ensure the sustainability and continuity of access to water.