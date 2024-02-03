The National Guard, represented by the National Search and Rescue Center and the Coast Guard Group/3rd Squadron, in coordination with the Air Wing of the Ministry of Interior, carried out a search and rescue mission for two people in their thirties of Asian nationality who were missing at sea after their boat sank due to fluctuating weather conditions.

By unifying capabilities and coordinating efforts, the search and rescue teams were able, despite the weather conditions, to locate the two people who were suffering from extreme fatigue and exhaustion, and they were evacuated via the Ministry of Interior plane to Al Qasimi Hospital to receive the necessary treatment.