Irapuato, Guanajuato.- Ensures the National Guard (GN) mourn the murder committed by an element of the federal corporation, against Angel Yaela 19-year-old student yesterday afternoon, Wednesday, April 27, 2022 in Irapuato, Guanajuato, meanwhile, Human rights announces that it opens an investigation folder for the case.

“The National Guard the Mint deeply the facts, reiterates to the citizenry that will not tolerate any violation of Human Rights and disapproves of any behavior far from the observance of the Law”, affirmed the military authority.

Ángel Yael, who was a student at the University of Guanajuato and was studying for a degree in Agronomy, circulated together with two other young people in the community of The Copal, in IrapuatoGuanajuato, when National Guard agents opened fire on them, killing Yael and leaving another 22-year-old girl seriously injured.

They got scared

As stated by her own GNit was because of “bewilderment” that an agent got out of his vehicle and began the aggression against the three young men.

“Staff of the National Guard observed two parked vehicles on a dirt road without being able to identify its occupants, who upon noticing their presence proceeded to withdraw from the place in a hasty manner, which is why caused confusion and uncertainty among the members of this Police Institute…”

“….Derived from the above, an element of the Gnational guard got out of the vehicle in which he was being transported and unilaterally fired his weapon charges against the trucks that were leaving the scene, resulting in one person being killed and another injured,” the GN stated in a statement.

For its part, the State Human Rights Commission Guanajuato reported that already an office was opened on the unfortunate eventsas reported by the human rights attorney in the Vicente Esqueda entity.

The GN He also commented that the agent who shot the youths, killing Ángel Yael, was placed at the disposal of the Attorney General of the State of Guanajuatowho also already announced the initiation of the investigation and the corresponding inquiries.