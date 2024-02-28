The National Guard – Coast Guard Group rescued a wooden boat (launch) crew consisting of six people of Iranian nationality. Their boat sank in the economic waters of the country, due to bad weather conditions.
The Coast Guard group was able to locate the boat, rescue the crew members, provide first aid to them, and then hand them over to the relevant authorities, while they are in a stable health condition.
