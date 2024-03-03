The National Guard – Coast Guard Group rescued a citizen and 3 people of Asian nationality whose boat sank 17 nautical miles from the coast of the Emirate of Sharjah – Hamriya Port.

The Coast Guard group was able to locate the boat, rescue all the people, and provide first aid to them, and they are in stable health condition.

The operation demonstrated the firm commitment of the National Guard units to enhancing the security of the nation and the safety of all citizens and residents in the UAE.