The National Guard leadership launched a comprehensive campaign to enhance awareness about security and safety, spread the culture of safety and prevention among members of society, and introduce them to proactive measures, preventive measures, federal laws, decisions, and regulations in force in the United Arab Emirates, which the National Guard works to enforce, in coordination and integration with Partners, to maintain security and protect national gains.

The campaign also aims to educate and enhance community awareness about the precautionary measures that must be followed in emergency situations, which contribute to reducing risks and maintaining everyone’s safety.

In the first phase of the campaign, National Ambulance will launch the “Safe Summer… Be Ready” initiative, with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of first aid and preventive measures to deal with emergencies and common injuries during the summer.

The second phase aims to raise awareness among fishermen and marine enthusiasts of the laws, decisions and regulations in force in the UAE to preserve the security of the marine environment, clarify the penalties and fines resulting from violations and illegal practices, and identify the precautionary measures that must be taken and the safety equipment that must be available before and during seafaring.

The campaign, in its third phase, focuses on awareness and educational measures when visiting desert and mountainous areas, search and rescue operations, and responding to emergency situations, as well as the efforts made by the National Search and Rescue Center of the National Guard to save lives and evacuate the injured, in addition to dealing with medical transport cases in coordination and integration with partners, with the aim of ensuring a rapid and effective response to emergency situations, which contributes to preserving lives.