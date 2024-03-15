The National Guard – Coast Guard Group honored a citizen who rescued 6 people of Asian nationality who were on board a wooden marine vessel “Ling” that sank 20 nautical miles from Port Rashid in the Emirate of Dubai.

The National Guard praised the citizen's good behavior and quick response to rescue the crew.

The Coast Guard group had received a report that the boat had sunk, and they were able to locate it and reach it in a few minutes. Upon arrival, Al Nokhatha found the citizen had rescued the crew due to his proximity to the scene of the event. This genuine action contributed to saving the crew’s lives, and they are currently in a stable health condition.