The National Guard Command, represented by the Coast Guard Group, in the presence of Major General Hamdan Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Deputy Commander of the National Guard and senior officers of the National Guard Command, received a Qatari delegation headed by Major General Nasser Jabr Al Nuaimi, Director General of Coastal and Border Security at the Qatari Ministry of Interior, and his accompanying delegation.

This visit comes within the framework of strengthening bilateral relations between the National Guard Command of the United Arab Emirates and the Coastal Security Command of the sisterly State of Qatar, to coordinate joint cooperation plans in various fields in maritime security and safety, environmental protection, and maritime search and rescue operations.

During the coordination meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of cooperation in order to exchange experiences and viewpoints on specialized topics of common interest to ensure the achievement of further maritime security cooperation and coordination between the two countries.