The National Guard, through the National Search and Rescue Centre, in coordination with Abu Dhabi Police, carried out a medical evacuation mission for a person who was involved in a traffic accident in the city of Ghayathi in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which resulted in him being seriously injured.

With the capabilities and capabilities of the search and rescue team, the injured person was evacuated from the accident site to Madinat Zayed Hospital to receive the necessary treatment.