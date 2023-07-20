National Guard: armament with heavy military equipment is necessary to fulfill the tasks of the NVO

The State Duma gave the Russian Guard the right to have heavy military equipment in service. The amendments adopted by the deputies relate to the law “On the National Guard Troops”. The new rules apply, among other things, to all Chechen units that are part of the National Guard. In May, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, visited the Uralvagonzavod concern (UVZ) and took a ride there in a modernized T-72 tank, promising to come to Kiev on it.

The Russian Guard needs heavy equipment to solve the problems of the NWO

The service and combat missions solved by the National Guard during the special military operation (SVO) require an adequate response, official representative of the department Valery Gribakin told Lente.ru:

Providing tanks and artillery will allow the tasks assigned to the National Guard to be carried out more efficiently Valery Gribakinofficial representative of the National Guard

Until the early 2000s, internal troops had both heavy weapons and even their own tank units, but during the reforms of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, they were abandoned, he explained. “So now they are returning what was in the internal troops,” another source in law enforcement agencies told Lenta.ru. We are talking about what justified itself in all conflicts and wars where internal troops took part.

During the reform of the 2000s, all military operations were removed from the statutory tasks of the Russian Guard, in the first place, the protection of the rear of the troops participating in counter-terrorist operations. In this state, the internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs entered the Russian Guard in 2016.

Now the Russian Guard is armed with helicopters, aircraft, maritime patrol boats, armored personnel carriers and military wheeled vehicles. It is supposed to be supplemented with tanks and artillery, including heavy

“While the exact nomenclature has not been determined, the main thing is funding. It will depend on the amount of money that they will be able to purchase and receive, ”said the source of Lenta.ru.

Before the start of the NMD, the divisions of the Russian Guard were “privately” returned some of the former functions, including the protection of the rear, but there was no material base for this, so the question arose of re-equipping the troops.

The decision to transfer heavy equipment to the National Guard was made following the results of Prigozhin’s rebellion

Konstantin Sivkov, Deputy President of the Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences (RARAN), links the adoption of the new law with the consequences of a military mutiny organized by the head of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The decision to transfer heavy equipment to the National Guard was made following the results of Prigozhin’s rebellion in order to solve the problems of suppressing rebellions represented by armed formations like the Wagner PMC, which have such equipment. It is clear that no one is going to disperse demonstrations with tanks Konstantin Sivkovmilitary expert

According to Sivkov, there will be a completely new structure in the Russian Guard, since heavy equipment requires appropriate technical support and training. It will be transferred to units that have an organization corresponding to combined arms formations. “This could be the Dzerzhinsky division and separate brigades, so this equipment can be transferred to them. It can be assumed that a battalion or regiment with heavy equipment can be formed in a division, a company or battalion equipped with tanks and infantry fighting vehicles can be formed in brigades. Naturally, we will have to reorganize the structure of divisions, and this is not so fast, ”the expert says.

He believes that the Russian Guard will receive heavy equipment from stocks, and not from the ones available in the Armed Forces. “I don’t think modern technology will be transferred,” Sivkov summed up.

“On such a tank we will enter Kyiv”

The right to heavy equipment will also be given to Chechen units as part of the National Guard. We are talking about several regiments and battalions. The Akhmat regiment is not among them, since organizationally it is part of the structure of the Ministry of Defense.

I assume that since the Chechen units are fighting on the territory of Ukraine, they most likely already have heavy equipment, given that the same Wagner PMC had such equipment. But I don’t have any reliable information about this. Konstantin Sivkovmilitary expert

It is known that in order to participate in the NMD, Chechen units, including the Akhmat regiment, were supplied with a new batch of military equipment, which includes 100 pickup trucks, armored personnel carriers, armored vehicles and trucks. This was announced on June 7 by the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov.

According to him, since the beginning of the special operation, more than 1,000 pieces of equipment, including 128 armored vehicles, have been purchased for Chechen fighters. “Thus, we eliminated the problem of transport supplies for the Chechen Akhmat units, which ultimately affected their high efficiency,” Kadyrov said in a comment under a video showing military equipment.

As the Military Observer Telegram channel noted, in the video you can see Chinese-made armored vehicles – Shaanxi Tiger 4×4. For the first time they were in service with the Akhmat special forces.

In May, the head of Chechnya rode a modernized Russian T-72 tank and promised to come to Kyiv on it. The released video showed that Kadyrov was in the place of the commander in a moving tank with the inscription “Akhmat strength.” He noted the advantages and comfort of the updated tank, saying that the combat vehicle “even has a rear-view camera so as not to inadvertently crush someone.” He added that the products of domestic tank building are superior to Western counterparts both in terms of combat power and protection, and in terms of ease of use. “On such a tank we will enter Kyiv and carry out denazification,” Kadyrov concluded.

The Russian Guard is in dire need of tanks

The changes being prepared were announced by the director of the Russian Guard, Viktor Zolotov. The appearance of the department of tanks in service was discussed by him at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on June 27.

This question is now very acute. We raise the issue that during the Chechen campaign we had tanks, and now we have no tanks. We will introduce it into the troops Viktor ZolotovDirector of the National Guard

Zolotov stressed that the Russian Guardsmen did a good job during the attempted armed rebellion on June 24. He added that the department interacted with the FSB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The director of the National Guard also did not rule out that Western intelligence services were involved in the preparation of the rebellion.

On July 17, Andrey Kartapolov, Vasily Piskarev, and Alexander Khinshtein, heads of the Duma committees on defense, security, and information policy, submitted a bill to parliament. In the document, the term “weapons” is replaced by “weapons”, meaning a set of weapons and technical means. Also, the concept of “military equipment” has been changed to “military equipment”, which refers to the technical means that equip troops for combat activities.

The need to give the Russian Guard the right to heavy equipment is argued in an explanatory note. It says that in connection with the fulfillment of tasks to ensure territorial defense and the fight against terrorism, it is proposed to supplement the armament of the Russian Guard troops with transport aircraft, combat, transport and multi-purpose helicopters, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, as well as artillery.

As of 2020, the Russian Guard had 1,414 armored vehicles.