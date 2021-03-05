The national government broke the silence on the afternoon of this Friday after the police repression against the merchants and residents of Formosa who demonstrated for the return to phase 1 of the restrictions due to the coronavirus and, although it repudiated the violence, spoke of “a smear campaign“against Governor Gildo Insfrán.

“The Secretariat for Human Rights of the Nation repudiates the violence exercised by members of the provincial police of Formosa on the protesters who were concentrated in the day today in front of the Government, “began the statement released on social networks by the body headed by Horacio Pietragalla.

But the rejection of the repression was followed by criticism of the media, which, for that organization, are part of a “smear campaign.”

“The permanent smear campaign carried out by the hegemonic media on the provincial government, the constant boycott of exceptional health measures to face the pandemic, the political use that some sectors of the opposition make of these events, and the excessive violence from some protesters -that today they even tried to enter the Provincial Government House- do not justify the disproportionate use of police force in the repression of the protest “, specifies the message.

It also warns that “the security forces, both national and provincial, must be trained to contain acts of violence, in the context of protests in a framework of full respect for human rights.”

They also specified that “after the events, the Human Rights Secretariat maintained communication with the provincial authorities and with local human rights organizations to monitor the situation of the wounded and detainees.”

For his part, the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero warned that nothing justifies “institutional violence.”

“The State must guarantee the free peaceful expression of citizens. In moments of collective anguish, serenity must prevail. Violence is never the way. And much less institutional violence“, maintained the head of the ministers.

That of the Human Rights Secretariat and later Cafiero’s message were the first words from the Government in relation to the repression of the Formosan police.

There were dozens of people who marched this Friday in the capital of Formosa against the decision of the Government of Insfrán to decree the return to phase 1 of the quarantine. The police repressed with rubber bullets and tear gas, and the balance was dozens of injured and arrested.