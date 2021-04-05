With its sights set on the election year, the Alberto Fernández government wants to share the political cost of having to decide on more restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic that will impact the economy. To do this, look for force an agreement with Together for Change that also implies postponing the primaries and elections.

In addition, it intends to extract from the opposition a pronouncement to extend the terms of refinancing the debt with the International Monetary Fund, stretching the terms from 10 to 20 years.

That is why the week that passed – and will continue in the week that begins – the Government’s relationship with the opposition returned to tense tightly for the official idea of ​​postponing the electoral calendar of the PASO of August 8 and the October elections, with the excuse of the pandemic.

And he left on one side movements that showed some attempt at rapprochement -without opposition consensus Kirchnerism could not advance-, such as the meeting in the Casa Rosada between Minister Eduardo de Pedro, Sergio Massa and Máximo Kirchner, which summoned the head of the deputies from PRO Cristian Ritondo and Mayor Jorge Macri, with a final photo staging in the Patio de las Palmeras; and the conclave – remote due to the presidential positive for Covid-19 – between Alberto Fernández and the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, to analyze the latest data on the pandemic and seek agreements to confront it.

But attempts to lower tensions collide not only with the official move regarding altering the PASO, which generates a deep oppositional distrust, different tenor of response and the fear of several referring to falling into a Government electoral trap.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Axel Kicillof and Alberto Fernández.

The “tough” sector that Mauricio Macri incarnates with Patricia Bullrich and the Civic Coalition too, could boast of the “ambush” theory and the impossibility of trusting the Government when Kirchnerism – to achieve opposition unrest, and it did – came out to spread that in that conclave last Tuesday -in theory to talk about disbursements in infrastructure works for Buenos Aires territory-, an agreement had been reached to run the primaries.

The same perspective of unifying actions to face the second wave, especially in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA) is affected by different criteria, which in a short time will also have translation in the electoral campaign, which will not escape the debate on the management of the pandemic.

Although Fernández seeks to reissue his positive image of the beginning of the pandemic when he was in charge of a unified anti-Covid “command” together with Larreta and Axel Kicillof, the mayor of Buenos Aires has been distancing himself and today also seeks to differentiate himself, in addition to At the request of Cristina Kirchner, who already sought to harm him as a potential electoral rival, in a harsh political and legislative offensive the ruling party cut co-participation funds from the City at a stroke of the pen for about 65 billion pesos.

The opposition, which has its own divisions and internal bidding within the PRO, as well as within the UCR, which is already agitating its own candidates and does not want to be the junior partner as in times of macrismo, when it had no impact on the decisions of the Casa Rosada, will seek to give this Tuesday at a meeting of its national table a unified response on the official plan to run the dates of the elections.

The members of the National Board of Together for Change, in a virtual meeting.

To accommodate everyone, the message of “waiting” for how the health situation develops would be the most likely option.

The governor of Jujuy, the radical Gerardo Morales, in an interview with Clarion He said on Sunday that “there is talk of postponement and it is premature to solve it now,” and asked to wait and see what happens with the second wave and the march of the vaccination campaign.

On the pro-government side, they also seek to involve the opposition in a commitment to ask the IMF to extend the term of the debt restructuring to 20 years instead of 10 years, as stipulated by the statutes of the organization. The idea of ​​linking the opposition with the debt issue – which Máximo Kirchner now seeks to capture from his field of action in Congress – was already launched by Vice President Cristina Kirchner on March 24 when she said that “we have no money” to pay . A move that seems to fly low at the level of domestic audiences since even Minister Martín Guzmán himself explained at the time that “the rules of the game are not negotiated unilaterally with a country. Being able to have a different program would require changing the international financial architecture, and that would require the support of the United States, China, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and more advanced countries.