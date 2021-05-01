The national government convened for Sunday representatives of the jurisdictions that announced that they will not abide by the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) that President Alberto Fernández extended to suspend face-to-face classes until May 21 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus

According to the Nation’s Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta, the meeting, scheduled for 4:00 p.m., will have the objective of “analyzing strategies of pedagogical continuity of the students of the localities in which the suspension of presence due to the alert epidemiological “.

The national official indicated that he cited his peers from the districts that are in the most critical situation due to the hit of the second wave of the coronavirus, considered by the Casa Rosada as an epidemiological alert, and that therefore they must close the classrooms.

These are the City of Buenos Aires and the provinces of Buenos Aires, Mendoza, and Santa Fe. However, only the Buenos Aires government of Axel Kicillof was willing to suspend face-to-face classes, as ordered by President Fernández’s DNU .

“It is our mandate and will to deploy new actions and resources to guarantee the right to education and the strengthening of the educational trajectories of students as we have been doing since the beginning of the pandemic,” Trotta said about the conclave that will be held. morning.

And he added: “In this exceptional situation we want to focus especially on the educational trajectories of students with disabilities, assuring them the support and resources they require; and on those with discontinuous, truncated trajectories or who need accompanied promotion.”

The Minister of Education also anticipated that a new assembly of the Federal Council of Education will be held next Tuesday, to “continue the federal agreements built and advance joint work on new challenges.”

News in development.