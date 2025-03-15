The national fray prevents a common strategic look on the EU rearma between the government, its partners and the opposition

In politics, one thing is what is said to the cameras and a very different one what is exposed when the spotlights and microphones are turned off. This was demonstrated this Thursday after the round of conversations that the president of the Government maintained with all the political leaders, except that of Vox, in search of a strategic look shared on the EU rearmament before Trump’s threat to withdraw the US military shield that has protected Europe since World War II.

The analysis of the situation is almost identical and there is coincidence that the threat is more real than ever, but national fray and partisan interests prevent, for the moment, there is a common government strategy, its partners and the opposition. Even so, from the Moncloa they are satisfied with the coincidence in the diagnosis, the tone and objectives they perceived in all political leaders, even in Alberto Núñez Feijóo that, once outside the presidential enclosure, redoubled his offensive against the government, accused Sánchez of traveling to an autocracy and even denied him legitimacy to make decisions.

The most frontal opposition to rearma and the increase in military spending was found by the president in the leader of Podemos, Ione Belarra, who went to meet a shirt with the slogan “not to war” and described as “catastrophic error” that Spain undertakes to an increase in defense spending that means reaching 2%. “It is impossible to double military investment in the next three years without making social cuts now or in the future,” he said about the opposite version held by Sánchez. Similar position defended the leader of the BNG, Néstor Rego, who rejected “the way of rearme” and the endowment of 800,000 million euros proposed by Von der Layen and described as “war background.”

STATE PARTY VS STATE OF A PARTY

In any case, to distinguish between a state party and the state of a party nothing like listening to the explanations of Alberto Núñez Feijóo at the end of his interview with Sánchez. And is that when, before the real threat that Europe lives with Trump’s announcement to withdraw the US military shield, the message that dominates is the brevity of the meeting, the suitability of the place or the treatment that the first game of Parliament deserves, there is no doubt that the PP is not for the work of activating, at least of doors out, the long lights.

Quite the opposite of Basque nationalism. Because the difference between responsibility and policy with lowercase that Feijóo represented was marked on Thursday the president of the PNV, Aitor Esteban with his categorical sentence: “We are not going to play internal policy. This is a serious issue that can decide the future of all of us and that is played in a framework that transcends the Spanish State. ” Before, the PP leader said to leave the meeting with Sánchez just as he entered: without information, without answers and convinced that the president of the Government hides the truth by partisan interests. A conclusion that quickly led him to slide the idea that Spain travels to an autocracy and, of course, to rummage into the injury of the lack of government support to increase up to 2% of GDP the defense spending already committed by Pedro Sánchez. “If increasing defense spending is a strategic necessity, Sánchez must end their alliances,” said a Feijóo that came to affirm that the global situation “is incompatible with the Government of Pedro Sánchez”, whom he denied legitimacy to make decisions that affect the future of Spain and hypothes to next governments.

Indeed, as Esteban suggested and reveals the seizure that is lived in Brussels, Europe is for few jokes and urgently demand that those who believe in the union find a common point for rearmament and future decisions that must be adopted in the face of a changing situation. No one knows, for now, how far we will have to go in defense and security. And, as they say, in La Moncloa, public opinion and national political conversation go far ahead of the decisions agreed in the EU. It is still, in fact, in the air how member countries will face the 800,000 million euros proposed by Ursula von de Leyen, something that will begin to be discussed in the European Council next Thursday, where Sanchez comes willing to lead a position that bets for a European fund that assumes all the expense of the states and that extends to security the concept of military spending.

“Peace in Ukraine and prosperity in Europe are two sides of the same currency,” the president defended after stating that what are played “is not a regional conflict, but the multilateral order and the rules with which the nations coexist.” He also wanted to dissipate any doubt about hypothetical cuts in social spending: “There will be those who consider that if resources are put in security and defense they will be removed from other items. We are not going to cut a penny of euro in social policy to deal with our commitment to Europe. ” And asked how much that 2% of GDP implies, said that the final 2024 GDP figure is not yet known, a necessary fact to “know the effort that citizens will involve” the increase in defense spending.





The truth is that the president’s intention in his round of interviews with the parliamentary spokesmen was not to hide information because he actually lacks it, but expose the state of the situation. A fact that the spokesman for ERC, Gabriel Rufián, corroborated as well as that of the PNV, Aitor Esteban, who acknowledged: “There is no plan because there is no European plan either. There are ideas, but you can’t get ahead without knowing what are the instruments to be screened from Europe. ”

What does use from the government is that Trump’s offensive, Putin’s last best friend, demands loyalty, sacrifices and meeting points, “something that requires a strategic state look that was not perceived in the public exhibition made by the opposition leader when he left the Moncloa, but that he did, during the interview with the president.” They were 40 minutes of shared analysis of the situation, of what is at stake and how the challenge must be faced. “All spokesmen have shared the seriousness of the moment, another thing is that they then descend to the reality of their electorates, and set differences,” the same interlocutors argue.

Waiting for EU decisions

Feijóo, however, understands that the decision to increase defense spending “transcends Sanchez already this government”, and that, for that reason, the president cannot assume it without receiving the guarantee of Parliament. Something that apparently, according to several of the spokesmen who visited La Moncloa, Sánchez intends to dodge with a contingency fund or the approval of extraordinary credits that do not require in any case the endorsement of the Congress of Deputies. Actually, the decision is still to be determined and will depend on whether the EU budget commitment will have a European global fund or not.

Sánchez promises not to cut “not a cent” in social policies to spend in defense: “It is to invest better and do it together”



The environment between government and PP, rather than distrust, is of open confrontation, despite the fact that the two great parties defend the strategic lines of their European political families, which agree on the need for rearme, beyond maintaining differences in times or instruments. Perhaps for this reason, Feijóo did not close to the agreement, even if it put conditions such as the “background and the form of dialogue are serious and clean.” Of course, for the moment, the opposition leader remains in a domestic offensive that seeks The Security Law. At the moment, not even one of all that can show the fragility of the most parliamentary or specify the votes on the right to get ahead.