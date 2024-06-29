The president of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, Elvis Amoroso, called on Venezuelans this Saturday to participate in the simulation that will be held on Sunday in view of the presidential elections on July 28, in which 21,620,705 citizens are called to vote.

In the simulation, for which 1,174 spaces have been set up, of the 15,800 that will be available for the elections, Participants will be able to vote at any center starting at 8:00 a.m. local time, for which they must bring their identity card – even if it has expired -, Amoroso explained.

He recalled that on June 20, an agreement was signed to recognize the election results, signed by eight of the ten candidates – including the current head of state, Nicolás Maduro – and criticized those who did not do so, despite it not being a mandatory requirement that, furthermore, had not been done in any other electoral process in the country.

“We invited all the candidates to (…) sign an agreement respecting the Constitution, the laws, and they refused. More than one. But it’s not that he refuses, but that he has the nerve to say that They did not invite him. A man of a certain age, one of those who are candidates, said that he had not been invited, when 35 calls were made to him,” Amoroso said, without mentioning names.

However, neither the Constitution nor Venezuelan laws contemplate the signing of said agreement, which was proposed, unilaterally and without consensus with the rest of the candidates, by President Nicolás Maduro, and assumed by Amoroso.

Only the candidates Edmundo González Urrutia, from the largest opposition coalition, and Enrique Márquez, from the Centrados party, refused to sign the agreement, which obliges the signatories to recognize the result that the CNE announces after the recount, without room for possible claims.

Both agreed that the recognition of the electoral result, as well as other “unfulfilled” issues, is included in the Barbados Agreement, signed last October by the Venezuelan Government and the opposition.

“There are going to be elections here on July 28, whether you want it or not. (…) There will be elections on the 28th, whether you like it or not.“said Amoroso, referring to “those who do not want to sign”, without mentioning names.

The largest anti-Chavista coalition will have a technical participation in the electoral simulation

The main anti-Chavista coalition, Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), reported this Saturday that it will only have “a technical participation” in Sunday’s electoral simulationwith the intention of “evaluating some aspects of the process” in view of the presidential elections on July 28.

The PUD candidate for the Presidency, Edmundo González Urrutia, was nominated when the opponent, María Corina Machado – winner by an overwhelming majority in the anti-Chavista primaries – could not register, due to a disqualification that prevents her from running for public office until 2036. .

González Urrutia’s candidacy has no space in the public media, while his most direct competitor, President Nicolás Maduro, occupies hours of daily time in the state media, which broadcast his rallies live and recorded, as well as other proselytizing activities. focused on the July 28 elections.

