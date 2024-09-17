“The National Electoral Council, with a political majority of those we defeated in the elections, will judge the president,” wrote Colombian President Gustavo Petro on his popular X account. “Allowing the constitutional impeachment is to initiate a coup d’état,” he said about this possibility. And this Saturday, in a speech at the political assembly of thousands of members of his political bases who are preparing marches in his favor for Thursday, he gave the recipe to confront it: “If they unleash the coup d’état, which is not with soldiers, it is not with generals, as with Pinochet, it is with ties that are going to unleash it, with illegitimate decisions, the coup d’état will be responded to popularly with a revolution.” In contrast to this sense of urgency with which the president has galvanized his followers to return to the streets, the entity that the president accuses of unleashing a “soft coup” against him is slow to make decisions, faced with political controversies and legal debates.

On Monday, as the media and observers prepared for the decision that the president has likened to a coup d’état – to charge him personally for possibly violating the maximum amount that a presidential campaign can spend – the CNE opted not to decide. Tensions were at their peak, to the point that the president of the organization and former senator, Maritza Martínez, had asked the police for a special security detail at its headquarters. As has happened on previous occasions, the decision was delayed by a perfectly legal measure, but one that is sometimes used as a delaying mechanism: one of the members asked to thoroughly review the file in his office, which is known as rotation. While he does so, the CNE cannot make any decision.

This possibility and this handling reflect the particularities of the Council. The most notable is that it is an administrative and independent body that at the same time presents itself as a court (it applies judicial procedures, its members are called “magistrates”) and has a directly political composition: the nine members are elected in the Legislature as representatives of the benches. In its past compositions, and also in the current members elected in 2022, there are several former congressmen. And its decisions, crossed by this political representation, can then be taken to the magistrates of the Council of State, this is a high court of the Judicial Branch.

The president is clear about this peculiarity, and has used it to criticize the two CNE judges who have proposed to their colleagues that they formulate charges against him. He did so this Saturday, in his speech before the so-called National Assembly for Social Reforms, Peace and Unity of Colombia: “Clumsy, I repeat. [Álvaro Hernán] Prada had already demonstrated his clumsiness as a representative to the House [lo fue por el derechista y opositor Centro Democrático]. That is why he is accused by the Colombian criminal justice system. [está inmerso en el escándalo por presuntos falsos testigos que tiene contra las cuerdas al jefe de su partido, el expresidente Álvaro Uribe]. And then with that jargon put there by the CNE commissioner, because they are not magistrates, they are not judges, they are not the judicial power; they are a simple administrative power of the elections… so with that, Benjamin [Ortiz, elegido por el Partido Liberal]who is a friend of Alex Vega [el anterior registrador nacional] (…) he becomes a speaker, to see if he can overthrow the president. Those are the two speakers, imagine where we are going.”

But the president has kept quiet about the fact that this political nature, and this judicial procedure, can also play in his favor. The coalition by which he was elected, the Historic Pact, also has representation in the CNE through Fabiola Márquez and Alba Lucía Velásquez. Velásquez, close to Petro, was the one who requested the rotation of the file on Monday, thus gaining time. Time that is essential for the CNE to be able to make a decision in time (the deadline ends in June 2025, three years after the vote) and for the political forces to decide behind the remaining magistrates. Although Prada and Ortiz would undoubtedly be joined by former congressmen César Lorduy, from the opposition Cambio Radical, and Martínez, the president who asked for support from the Police, this would only add up to four votes. But decisions in the CNE require a special majority of six votes.

The remaining candidates are Cristian Quiroz, elected by a divided Green Alliance; the conservative Alfonso Campo, who represents a party that oscillates between the government and the opposition; and the liberal Altus Baquero, who lost his post due to a decision by the Council of State and is about to return thanks to a subsequent ruling by the Constitutional Court. In fact, the decision on Baquero’s presence in the plenary session could influence the results, although his position is uncertain.

Newsletter Analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your inbox RECEIVE IT

In addition to these political details and debates, there are also legal ones. At the beginning of the procedure, government and opposition supporters sought to get the judges on the opposite side out of the way through recusals that ultimately did not prosper but delayed the procedure. Then, the CNE suspended its vote for months, waiting for the Council of State to decide whether it could investigate the president, as the speakers believe, or not, as Petro claims. The restart of the process was supported by a favorable decision of that Court, but the president’s defender, Héctor Carvajal, announced this Monday who asked for that decision to be annulled. And the CNE itself revealed that, in the failed session on Monday, there was another recusal that he asked to be corrected. These legal debates, like that of Baquero, promise to further complicate and delay a decision for which time is running out, since the procedure of requesting evidence from both sides, debating it, and concluding is still pending.

While the CNE moves at the pachydermic pace of bureaucracy, the president calls for an urgent popular mobilization in his favor and against the politicians, the mafias, the oligarchs. “We are talking about the resurrection of a true giant, the people of Colombia, turned into permanent multitudes, demanding and demanding democracy. I don’t know if I will be alive, hopefully, at that moment (…) This will not be settled with weapons, it will be peaceful, but forceful: the ties and the mafia on one side, and the entire Colombian people on the other. That is how it will be,” he said on Saturday. But perhaps where the future will be defined is in the field, so much more usual in Colombia, of the courts and the incisions.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and Here on the WhatsApp channeland receive all the key information on current events in the country.