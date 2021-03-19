The National Electoral Chamber gave this friday 48 hours to the prosecutor for his opinion on the appeal of the mayor of Esteban Echeverría, Fernando Gray, to the controversial decision of the electoral judge of La Plata Alejo Ramos Padilla to validate the nomination of Máximo Kirchner as candidate for president of the PJ of Buenos Aires, violating the statute of the party.

After having the opinion of the interim electoral prosecutor, Franco Picardi, the highest court with electoral jurisdiction will decide at the end of next week whether to confirm or reject Ramos Padilla’s decision not to suspend the electoral process, as Gray requested.

It is about the precautionary measure and not the bottom line on the irregularities in the electoral process, explained judicial sources.

The chamber is made up of judges Santiago Corcuera and Alberto Dalla Vía and Raúl Bejas.

Gray, who is vice president with a mandate until December 17, asked the Federal Electoral Chamber to stop the previous call, made through a Zoom platform weeks ago because it is full of “irregularities.”

In an appeal, Gray argued before the appeal court that “the unjustified advancement of the internal elections, with existing mandates, generates great uncertainty not only in the Justicialista Party itself, but also in society as a whole.”

He recalled that “the party congress is the highest party authority in the provincial order”, so that “an election advancement, in the current state of health emergency, should have been called by the party congress” and not the council.

Gray stated that “clearly, a call by WhatsApp cannot be considered an effective notification,” he indicated in his brief presented by his lawyers Marcelo Rodríguez and Rosario Rossetti.

The mayor of Esteban Echeverría must make an in voce defense on Monday on his complaints of irregularities before Judge Ramos Padilla, the member of “Legitimate Justice” promoted to that position by Vice President Cristina Kirchner.

On Thursday, the Buenos Aires Peronism officialized a list that takes the head of the block of deputies of the Frente de Todos, Máximo Kirchner, as party president, accompanied by mayors, ministers of the national and provincial cabinets, unionists nucleated in the different workers’ centrals and leaders of the group La Cámpora. Until last year, Máximo was affiliated with the PJ of Santa Cruz.

To compete with Máximo, a list headed by the butcher Alberto Samid was presented..

