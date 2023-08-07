In the list of executive instructions for the Federal National Council elections (2023), the National Elections Committee warned citizens whose candidacy will be accepted for the elections that will take place next October, against concluding any agreements with other candidates to make “unified electoral lists” for membership of the Council, stressing the inevitability of campaigns The electoral campaign is “individual,” while the committee stressed the need for candidates to disclose the sources of financing campaigns and electoral campaigns, and to hand over to the Election Management Committee the electoral campaign plan and its detailed budget for approval.

In detail, the National Elections Committee specified in the Executive Regulations a number of procedures and controls for citizens, members of electoral bodies who wish to run for the Federal National Council elections, which are scheduled to take place next October, stressing that these procedures are mandatory for those wishing to run for elections as soon as the papers are accepted. Nominate and approve them as official candidates for the elections.

The committee stressed the need for all candidates to adhere to obtaining the approval of the Emirate Committee before opening their electoral headquarters, as well as disclosing the sources of financing campaigns and electoral campaigns, and handing over to the Election Management Committee the electoral campaign plan and its detailed budget for approval, in addition to preserving the elements and aesthetics of the local environment in every emirate.

She stated that the electoral campaign period for the candidates starts from the third day of next September, as the day following the announcement of the final list of candidates (September 2), provided that all manifestations of these campaigns end by the end of the day determined by the National Committee, stressing that it is not permissible to practice any form of Electoral campaigning on the main election day, provided that the forms of electoral campaigning carried out before that remain in force.

The committee noted the need for the withdrawing candidate to remove all manifestations of his electoral campaign within a week – at most – from the date of his withdrawal, and all candidates are obligated to remove all manifestations of their electoral campaigns within a week – at most – from the day of the announcement of the final results of the elections, while the committee warned against any action Among the candidates is to agree with other candidates on unified electoral lists for membership of the Council, emphasizing the inevitability that the electoral campaigns be “individual”, and it is not permissible to cooperate among the members directly or indirectly in the implementation of the electoral campaigns.

She said: “Every candidate has the right to express himself, to carry out any activity aimed at persuading voters to choose him, and to advertise his electoral program completely freely, provided that he adheres to a number of controls and rules that include preserving the values ​​and principles of society, adherence to the systems, regulations and decisions in force in this regard, and respecting public order, and the electoral campaign not including ideas that call for provoking religious, sectarian, tribal or ethnic intolerance towards others, and not deceiving or deceiving voters by any means.

The list of advertising controls for the “National 2023” candidates includes not using defamation, defamation, verbal abuse, or insulting other candidates, directly or indirectly, in addition to not including promises or programs outside the powers of a council member in the electoral campaign.

She explained that every candidate has the right to present his electoral program in the local print, audio and visual media, and to hold seminars and press conferences in accordance with the rules set by the executive instructions and the controls set by the National Committee in this regard.

• The need for all candidates to adhere to obtaining the approval of the “Emirate Committee” before opening their electoral headquarters.

Election donations

The National Elections Committee allowed candidates to receive electoral donations from Emirati natural or legal persons only, provided that these donations do not exceed the spending ceiling set on advertising campaigns. The candidate must submit an account statement of any donations he receives to the Emirate Committee on an up-to-date basis. According to the committee, the candidate may receive donations from Emirati natural or legal persons only, provided that these donations do not exceed the spending ceiling specified on advertising campaigns (three million dirhams).