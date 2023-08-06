The National Elections Committee stated that it is not permissible for any government agency, company or institution in which the government owns part of its shares, to provide any form of material or moral support, or any facilities or resources to any candidate, in the Federal National Council elections 2023.

It is also prohibited for these parties to take any action that would influence – directly or indirectly – the electoral campaign of any candidate, whether this effect is in favor of the candidate or against him.

It is scheduled to start the process of registering candidates for membership of the Federal National Council, after nine days (August 15), and for four days, then announcing the lists of preliminary candidates on the 25th of the same month, followed immediately by the period for submitting appeals against the candidates, which lasts for three days.

The National Elections Committee will respond to all appeals during the period from August 29 to August 31, provided that the final list of candidates will be announced on September 2, 2023.

According to the schedule, the election campaigns for the candidates will start on September 11th, with the last date for the withdrawal of the candidates being September 26th, and submitting applications for the names of the candidates’ agents during the 27th and 28th of the same month, according to the conditions set forth in the executive instructions.

The National Elections Committee indicated that the Emirate Committee is entrusted with determining the locations and places for placing posters, billboards and promotional pictures for the candidates, in accordance with the local regulations established in each emirate, and taking into account the provision of equal opportunities for each candidate.

The National Elections Committee stated that the candidate has the right to allocate places for gatherings and meet with voters, give lectures, and hold seminars, during the period specified for the electoral campaigns, after obtaining a license to do so from the Emirate Committee. Such gatherings may be held in galleries, halls and camps designated for celebrations.

Government employees and official bodies are prohibited from using their powers to support any of the candidates or to carry out electoral campaigns for the benefit of any of them in any way.

The committee affirmed that no candidate may, on election day, by himself or through a third party, distribute work programmes, flyers, cards or other documents in any way.