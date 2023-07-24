The National Elections Committee has set a period for members of the electoral bodies wishing to run for membership in the Federal National Council 2023 from the categories of employees, military personnel, and members of the existing Federal National Council from exercising their functions.

The Committee announced the period for the suspension of candidates from the employees (federal – local – private sector), the military, and members of the existing Federal National Council from exercising their job duties, starting from (Monday) corresponding to (4) September 2023 and ending on (Friday) corresponding to (13) October 2023 AD.

This comes in implementation of the provision of Article (26) of the Executive Instructions for the Federal National Council elections 2023, which stipulates that if the candidate is an employee; He is considered to have stopped performing his job duties during the period specified by the National Elections Commission, and he may return to his job if he does not win the elections, with the days of his stoppage being deducted from his scheduled leave, or leave without pay is calculated for him if he does not have sufficient balance; But if the candidate is a military person; He must provide evidence of his employer’s approval to grant him leave during the period specified by the National Elections Committee, while if the candidate is a member of the existing Federal National Council; He is considered to have ceased to perform the duties of his membership in the Council during the period specified by the National Elections Committee.

According to the timetable approved by the National Committee for the Federal National Council Elections 2023, the conditions and procedures for candidacy for membership of the Federal National Council will be announced on (Monday) corresponding to (7) August 2023, while the door for candidacy will open on Tuesday corresponding to (15) August, for a period of (4) days.

On this occasion, the National Elections Committee called on citizens to verify that their names are included in the lists of electoral bodies, to exercise their right to vote or to run for membership in the Federal National Council if they meet the required conditions.

https://uaenec.ae, or through the smart application entitled “National Elections Commission – uaenec” available on the Apple Store and Google Play, or by contacting the National Elections Commission Call Center at (600500005).

A citizen can check whether his name is included in the lists of electoral bodies through the automated response system at the National Elections Commission’s call center through the ID number, or speak directly with one of the center’s employees.

The committee also called on all members of electoral bodies to activate the digital identity (UAEPass); To be able to cast their votes during election days, whether remotely or at polling stations.

More information about the (fifth) session of the Federal National Council elections is available through the website and smart application of the National Elections Committee, and its social media pages.