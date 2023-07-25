The National Elections Committee has set a period for the members of the electoral bodies wishing to run for membership in the Federal National Council 2023, from the categories of employees, military personnel and members of the existing Federal National Council, to stop exercising their functions.

And the committee announced that the period for the suspension of candidates from the employees (federal – local – private sector), the military, and members of the existing Federal National Council, from exercising their functions, starts from Monday, the fourth of next September, and ends on Friday, the 13th of next October.

This comes in implementation of the provision of Article (26) of the Executive Instructions for the Federal National Council elections 2023, which stipulates that if the candidate is an employee; He is considered to have stopped performing his job duties during the period specified by the National Elections Commission, and he may return to his job if he does not win the elections, with the days of his stoppage being deducted from his scheduled leave, or leave without pay is calculated for him, if he does not have sufficient balance. But if the candidate is a military person; He must provide evidence of his employer’s approval to grant him leave during the period specified by the National Elections Committee, while if the candidate is a member of the existing Federal National Council; He is considered to have ceased to perform the duties of his membership in the Council during the period specified by the National Elections Committee.

According to the timetable approved by the National Committee for the Federal National Council Elections 2023, the conditions and procedures for candidacy for membership of the Federal National Council will be announced on Monday, August 7, 2023, while the door for candidacy will open on Tuesday, August 15, for a period of four days.

The National Elections Committee called on citizens to verify that their names are included in the lists of electoral bodies, to exercise their right to vote or run for membership in the Federal National Council, if they meet the required conditions. Or by contacting the call center of the National Elections Committee at the number (600500005), and the citizen can check that his name is included in the lists of electoral bodies by means of the automated response system in the call center of the National Elections Committee, through the ID number or speak directly with one of the workers in the center, and he can also visit the headquarters of the Emirate committee to which he belongs, to make sure that his name is included in the list of its electoral body.