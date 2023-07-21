The National Elections Committee called on male and female citizens to participate in organizing the voting process in the polling centers distributed at the level of the emirates and regions of the country, during the days of the Federal National Council elections 2023.

This comes within the efforts of the National Elections Committee to implement the (fifth) round of the Federal National Council elections. To enable voters to participate in the elections and exercise their electoral right to choose their candidates easily and easily.

The National Elections Committee set five conditions for joining the training program to join the polling center, which are: the applicant must be a UAE citizen, his age is at least 21 years old, he must attend the training course of the program and pass it successfully, in addition to his commitment to implement and complete any task entrusted to him in the polling center, in addition to the applicant’s undertaking to work within the polling center team that he will join on election days.

The committee called on citizens wishing to participate to submit the required supporting documents via the website, and all enrollment applications will be subject to review to ensure that they meet all the conditions that must be met by the applicant, provided that applicants whose applications are approved will be notified via text messages or e-mail.

The National Elections Committee indicated that many specialized workshops will be organized to qualify and train polling center workers, to ensure that each of them can carry out various tasks in the polling center, including receiving voters, organizing their entry to the polling center, and helping them to cast their votes easily and easily, especially senior citizens and people of determination, and following up on the voter performance.

The committee confirmed that the participants in organizing the voting process will acquire a number of skills after completing the program, the most important of which are: enriching their information about the political empowerment program launched by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, in addition to knowing the role of the Federal National Council, and acquiring work skills in polling centers, in addition to familiarity with the regulatory frameworks of the electoral process, as well as acquiring skills in dealing with the public.

More information about the fifth round of the Federal National Council elections is available on the website of the National Elections Committee www.uaenec.aeAnd the smart application of the National Elections Committee, which is available on the Apple Store and Google Play, and the committee’s social media pages. It is also possible to contact the committee’s call center on the number (600500005).

Conditions for participating in organizing the voting process:

■ The applicant must be a UAE national.

■ His age shall not be less than (21) years.

■ Committed to attending the program’s training course, and passing it successfully.

■ To be committed to implementing and completing any task entrusted to him at the polling station.

■ To undertake to work within the polling center team that he will join during the election days.