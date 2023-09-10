The electoral campaign phase for candidates for membership in the Federal National Council 2023 will begin tomorrow, according to the period specified in the timetable approved by the National Elections Commission, which will continue for 23 days until the third of next October, during which the candidates will campaign, express themselves, present their electoral programs, and carry out activities that… It aims to convince voters of their choice in the fifth session of the Federal National Council elections.

The National Elections Commission warned the candidate against using the method of defamation, defamation, verbal abuse, or insulting other candidates, directly or indirectly, and not to include in the election campaign promises or programs that go beyond the powers of the council member, as well as deceiving voters or deceiving them in any way. It is a means that stresses the right of every candidate to express himself, carry out any activity aimed at convincing voters to choose him, and promote his electoral program with complete freedom, provided that he commits to preserving the values ​​and principles of society, adheres to the systems, regulations and decisions in force in this regard, respects public order, and does not The election campaign includes any use of religion or religious slogans, directly or indirectly, or ideas that call for inciting religious, sectarian, tribal, or ethnic fanaticism toward others.

The committee stressed the importance of all candidates adhering to the provisions of the executive instructions for the elections, whether related to the controls and rules of electoral campaigns, or related to determining the penalties that can be imposed on those who violate them, pointing to the necessity of reviewing the candidate and voter guide for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, which includes answers to all questions related to the elections. . The committee called on candidates to review and understand all the provisions and procedures contained in the list of executive instructions for elections, including election rules, a statement of the rights and duties of voters and candidates, and electoral violations and the penalties prescribed for them, in order to ensure that candidates adhere to the provisions and controls regulating electoral campaigns.

She said: “Every candidate has the right to present his electoral program in the local print, audio and visual media, and to hold seminars and press conferences, in accordance with the rules set by the executive instructions and the controls set by the National Committee in this regard,” stressing that spending on electoral propaganda from public funds is prohibited. Or from the budget of ministries, institutions, companies, public bodies, and other official bodies affiliated with the state.

The committee warned candidates against committing a number of propaganda violations during electoral campaigns, the proof of which may lead to them being held accountable, the most important of which is using the electoral campaign for purposes other than its intended purpose (promoting their candidacy and electoral programmes), and interfering with the sanctity of the private life of any voter or candidate, in addition to receiving any money or money. Donations from natural or legal persons, whether Emirati or foreign, as well as the ceiling for spending on electoral propaganda exceeding three million dirhams, offering or promising to provide any in-kind or material gifts to voters, using or threatening to use violence against any of the voters or candidates, and committing any An act that would disturb the peace or undermine the national security of the state.

The committee also warned all candidates against using the official state emblem or its symbols in electoral meetings, advertisements, and pamphlets, and all types of writings and drawings used in electoral propaganda, or using associations, clubs, schools, universities, institutes, places of worship, hospitals, public parks, or commercial centers. For electoral propaganda, the use of public institutions, facilities, or governmental and semi-governmental buildings (federal or local) for electoral propaganda, and the exploitation of religion, tribal or ethnic affiliation for electoral purposes, in addition to the use of loudspeakers in electoral propaganda work (except in halls and lounges designated for this purpose), Or pasting leaflets, advertisements, or any type of writing, drawings, or pictures on cars or vehicles, and using text messaging services or digital application messages of all kinds provided by commercial companies, to communicate with voters.

Ban on government propaganda

The National Elections Commission has warned that it is not permissible for any governmental entity, company, or institution in which the government owns part of the shares to provide any form of material or moral support, or any facilities or resources, to any candidate, or undertake any action that would influence – directly or Indirect – in the election campaign of any candidate, whether this effect is in favor of the candidate or against him.

It stated that government employees are prohibited from exploiting their powers to support any of the candidates, or to conduct electoral propaganda for the benefit of any of them in any way, while it clarified that the candidate has the right to allocate places for gatherings and meeting with voters, and to give lectures and hold seminars, during the period specified for the electoral campaigns, after obtaining a license to do so. From the Emirate Committee. Such gatherings may be held in exhibition halls, halls and camps designated for celebrations.