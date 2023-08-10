The National Elections Committee has issued a voter and candidate guide for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, which aims to provide comprehensive information for candidates and voters, and to answer all questions and inquiries related to the 2023 Federal National Council elections in a simplified manner that is easy to understand and assimilate by all those interested in the elections.

The guide aims to enable voters to exercise their electoral right in a proper manner that guarantees them the preservation of their votes from invalidity, and shows their rights and duties. Considering that the voter’s vote is the means that guarantees the selection of the best candidates to represent the people of the Union in the Federal National Council, and who are able to exercise their legislative and oversight powers efficiently and competently.

The guide also aims to inform the candidates of their rights and duties. So that each of them – especially those entering the electoral experience for the first time – becomes familiar with all aspects of the 2023 Federal National Council elections process.

The guide includes new amendments and additions in the Federal National Council elections 2023, the most important of which is the introduction of the hybrid voting system, which is a mixed voting system that combines the remote voting system and the electronic voting system at the headquarters of the polling centers, as the remote voting system allows the voter to cast their vote from anywhere. It is available inside or outside the country via the committee’s website and its smart application, starting from the first day of the early voting period on October 4 until the end of the main election day on October 7, 2023.

The guide has been divided into three main sections: the first section deals with the definition of the Federal National Council elections 2023, and the political empowerment program announced by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him,” in 2005, in addition to shedding light on the management of The electoral process and all procedures related thereto, how to form the Federal National Council and explain its legislative and oversight functions.

While the second section includes the “Voter’s Guide”, which aims to inform the electoral college member of all stages of the electoral process, explaining his legal rights and how to preserve them, as well as informing him of the duties and obligations that he must adhere to in accordance with the provisions of the executive instructions for the Federal National Council elections 2023.

This section also includes a package of topics of interest to members of electoral bodies, as it defines electoral bodies and how they are formed, as well as the polling (or voting) process, and explains the process of counting votes and announcing results. This section of the guide also explains the process of supervising polling centers, and defines electoral violations that would disrupt the conduct of the elections or affect their secrecy, freedom or integrity in any way, or disrupt any of the provisions of the executive instructions issued in this regard, and the penalties that can be imposed on the voter in the event commit any of them.

The third section includes the “candidate’s guide”, which aims to inform the candidate, his representative and members of his electoral campaign of the legal rules and controls for all stages of the electoral process. Considering it necessary to maximize his chances of success in the elections.

The evidence confirms that the knowledge of the candidate, his agent, and the members of his electoral campaign of his legal rights and how to preserve these rights on the one hand, and knowledge of the duties and obligations that the candidate himself must abide by on the other hand, only guarantees setting things straight and gives one of the parties to the electoral process his rights and obliges him to his duties. In accordance with the provisions of the executive instructions for the Federal National Council elections 2023.

The third section includes a set of topics of interest to candidates, the most important of which are: the process of registering candidates, conditions and procedures for candidacy, documents required for candidacy, and the mechanism for registering applications for candidacy. In the event that he commits any violation that would disrupt the conduct of the elections or affect their secrecy, freedom or integrity in any way, or obstruct the implementation of any of the provisions of the executive instructions issued in this regard. This section also deals with the mechanism for appealing against polling procedures and counting results, as well as the process of approving the final results of the elections.

The full text of the voter and candidate guide for the Federal National Council elections 2023 can be found by visiting the website of the National Elections Commission. http://www.uaenec.aeor the committee’s smart application available on the Apple Store and Google Play, or via the “WhatsApp” service at (600500005).

More information about the (fifth) session of the Federal National Council elections is available through the website and smart application of the National Elections Committee, and its social media pages.