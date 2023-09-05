The National Elections Committee, in cooperation with the Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications in the UAE government, issued the policy and controls for the use of artificial intelligence by candidates for membership of the Federal National Council 2023 in the implementation of their electoral campaigns, which will last for a period of 23 days during the period from Monday 11 September to Tuesday. Oct. 3.

The committee affirmed that this policy comes within its readiness to implement the fifth round of the Federal National Council elections 2023 in an optimal manner, and in a way that contributes to establishing levels of accuracy and transparency, improving the electoral experience and achieving the best participation at the state level, by facilitating, accelerating and simplifying the electoral process in all its stages and all. its procedures by using the latest smart programs and systems to keep pace with the digital transformation in the UAE.

The National Elections Committee and its affiliated committees are responsible for ensuring the implementation and adoption of the policy and controls for candidates using artificial intelligence in the implementation of their electoral campaigns, with the aim of preserving the integrity of the elections in all its aspects, and enhancing the confidence of all parties to the electoral process in the accuracy and transparency of its procedures.

policy objectives.

The National Elections Committee confirmed that this policy aims to manage and control the candidates’ use of artificial intelligence capabilities in the implementation of their electoral campaigns, and to govern the process of employing artificial intelligence in the field of election work in a way that preserves the integrity of its implementation procedures, and not to influence the voters’ choices and orientations by exposing them to any deception or fraud. They should by any means, in addition to providing a comprehensive guiding framework for all stakeholders regarding the use of artificial intelligence in elections.

Controls and rules.

The National Elections Committee stated that the issuance of this policy is based on Article (30) of National Elections Committee Resolution No. (25) of 2023 regarding the executive instructions for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, which stipulates that: Every candidate has the right to express himself and carry out any activity aimed at Persuading voters to choose him, and campaigning for his electoral program freely, provided that the following controls and rules are adhered to: Preserving the values ​​and principles of society, adhering to the systems, regulations, and decisions in force in this regard, respecting public order, and not including in the electoral campaign any use of religion or religious slogans, directly, indirectly, or Ideas calling for provoking religious, sectarian, tribal, or ethnic intolerance towards others, not deceiving voters or defrauding them by any means, not using libel, defamation, verbal abuse, or insulting other candidates directly or indirectly, and not including the electoral campaign Promises or programs outside the powers of a member of the Federal National Council.

Scope of application.

The National Elections Committee confirmed that the policy and controls for the use of artificial intelligence by candidates in the implementation of their electoral campaigns and the documents and guides issued for their implementation; It applies to all parties to the electoral process so that each party is considered responsible for the implementation of this policy, to the extent that each of them is related to the implementation of the electoral process. The committee indicated that this policy obliges candidates for membership of the Federal National Council to clearly disclose the nature and origin of any advertisements or campaigns supported by artificial intelligence. To ensure the transparency needed to help voters understand when they are being targeted by AI-generated content, this content must be labeled and branded in various ways.

Commitment and credibility .

The National Elections Committee stated that the policy and controls for candidates using artificial intelligence in carrying out their electoral campaigns stipulate preventing candidates from using artificial intelligence programs to spread misleading rumors and misinformation through digital channels to offend other candidates, in addition to preventing the use of artificial intelligence to control media activities and disrespect Rules governing impartiality, commitment, and guaranteeing equal rights to constituents.

The policy also stipulates that artificial intelligence should not be used to implement a range of tactics, such as propaganda media, the use of fake news, or disinformation campaigns to confuse voters in order to direct their opinions or influence their choices of candidates.

The National Elections Committee pointed out that the policy and controls for candidates using artificial intelligence in carrying out their electoral campaigns stipulate the adoption of clear rules regarding ensuring the privacy of electoral process and voter data and preventing its availability and collection by artificial intelligence programs and its use of that data in a way that affects the conduct of the electoral process, or the sharing of this data. In a way that does not take into account the privacy of individuals or create any risks that may threaten them as a result of not protecting their data.

Candidates’ responsibilities.

The National Elections Committee confirmed that the implementation of the provisions of the policy and controls for the use of artificial intelligence by candidates in the implementation of their electoral campaigns is mandatory for all candidates whose names appeared in the final list of candidates for membership of the Federal National Council, as each candidate is responsible for implementing the provisions of this policy. This is to ensure that the procedures for implementing the Federal National Council elections are carried out in a correct manner, and in accordance with the requirements of disclosure, governance, credibility and commitment to the elections.

According to the policy; Candidates’ responsibilities include, but are not limited to: Refrain from misusing social media or automated means such as bots or artificial intelligence tools to inflate election campaigns or disrupt other election campaigns, target other candidates, or publish inaccurate or false information or news. In addition to not sending random spam messages or advertisements, whether in text messages or social media tools, and not collecting and processing personal data with the aim of affecting the conduct of the electoral process in contradiction with the standards of integrity and transparency, as well as not carrying out any activities that rely on artificial intelligence in disseminating news. Counterfeiting or unauthorized use of personal and private data relating to voters.

The National Elections Committee called on all candidates to abide by the electoral campaign controls to ensure the implementation of the electoral process accurately and smoothly, and to avoid violations. Comprehensive information about the Federal National Council elections 2023 is available on the National Elections Committee’s website www.uaenec.ae, and its smart application (National Elections Committee-UAENEC) available on the Apple Store and Google Play, the committee’s social media pages, or via the WhatsApp service at the number (600,500,005).