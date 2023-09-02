The National Elections Committee has approved the final list of candidates for the Federal National Council elections 2023, with a total number of male and female candidates (309) in all emirates of the country.

This comes after the end of the period for receiving appeals against the candidates for membership of the Federal National Council whose names are on the preliminary list, which lasted from 26 to 28 August, as the National Elections Committee did not receive any appeals against the candidates.

According to the final list, the total number of candidates reached (309), distributed over the Emirates as follows: (118) candidates in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, (57) candidates in the Emirate of Dubai, (50) candidates in the Emirate of Sharjah, and (21) candidates. in the Emirate of Ajman, (34) candidates in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, (14) candidates in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, and (15) candidates in the Emirate of Fujairah.

successful electoral process

His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais – Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs and Chairman of the National Elections Committee – affirmed the committee’s keenness to provide all capabilities to ensure the implementation of a successful electoral process that meets the aspirations of the UAE leadership, which aspires to make the country the first in the world in all fields.

His Excellency Abdul Rahman Al Owais called on all candidates whose names are included in the final list to adhere to the rules and regulations of the electoral campaigns stipulated in the executive instructions for the Federal National Council elections 2023 in order to avoid committing any violations that would disrupt the conduct of the electoral process.

The percentage of women in the final list of candidates was 41%, with 128 candidates, distributed over the Emirates as follows: (54) in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, (27) in the Emirate of Dubai, (19) in the Emirate of Sharjah, and (12) in the Emirate of Ajman. (5) in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, (5) in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, and (6) in the Emirate of Fujairah.

The final list of candidates included (181) men, representing 59% of the total number of candidates, distributed over the Emirates as follows: (64) in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, (30) in the Emirate of Dubai, (31) in the Emirate of Sharjah, and ( 9) in the Emirate of Ajman, (29) in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, (9) in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, and (9) in the Emirate of Fujairah.

The final list of candidates for membership of the Federal National Council 2023 witnessed the nomination of 36 young people from the age group from 25 to 35 years, representing 11.65% of the total number of candidates, while the number of candidates from the age group over 36 years reached about 273 candidates, representing 88.35% of the total number of candidates. .

Election campaigns

According to the timetable for the Federal National Council elections 2023, the electoral campaigns for the candidates will begin on (11) September for a period of (23) days, provided that the last date for the withdrawal of the candidates is the date (26) September, and that applications for the names of the candidates’ agents must be submitted within two days. (27) and (28) September, according to the conditions set forth in the executive instructions for the elections.

