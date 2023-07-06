The National Elections Committee issued Resolution No. 25 of 2023 regarding the executive instructions for the Federal National Council elections, within the framework of preparations for organizing the fifth round of elections, and in a manner that guarantees their implementation with the highest levels of accuracy, transparency and integrity.

The executive instructions for the elections constitute the organizational framework for the electoral process in all its stages and procedures, and it includes 69 articles divided into 9 chapters, which include everything related to determining the committees that will carry out the elections, the rules of the election, the statement of the rights and duties of voters and candidates, electoral violations and penalties prescribed for them, and appeals. Election, counting procedures and announcement of results.

Several new amendments and additions were made to the executive instructions for the Federal National Council elections 2023, based on the study and evaluation of previous electoral cycles, the most important of which is the addition of the remote voting system, which is a smart voting system that allows the voter to cast his vote from anywhere he is, whether inside or outside the country, through digital applications that It is decided by the National Elections Committee, and it is indicated that there will be no election centers in diplomatic missions, and the voter outside the UAE will be able to cast his vote remotely, starting from the first day of the early voting period until the end of the main election day, and a hybrid voting system has been introduced, which is a voting system A mixed system that combines the remote voting system and the electronic voting system at the headquarters of the polling centers determined by the National Elections Commission.

The hybrid voting system is the latest and most efficient, as it contributes to the consolidation of levels of accuracy and transparency in the election process, and then the electronic sorting and counting of votes, which reflects the keenness to improve the electoral experience and achieve the best participation at the state level, by facilitating, accelerating and simplifying the electoral process in all its stages and all its procedures.

The voting system was developed in this election cycle to keep pace with the digital transformation, become easier and more efficient, and fulfill the requirements according to the best standards of speed and accuracy, and in accordance with the decisions of the Council of Ministers regarding the policy of the digital customer, and regarding the adoption of the national framework to ensure information security, and regarding the use of digital identity in all government transactions.

This important electronic transformation calls for the necessity for a member of the Electoral College to be registered in the uaepass digital identity system, which has been approved to enter the voting system.

The amendments to the executive instructions also included an increase in the registration fee for candidates from one thousand dirhams to three thousand dirhams, in addition to regulating the process of candidacy for people of determination, whereby voters of people of determination who meet the required legal conditions are entitled to run for membership of the council, provided they submit a medical report approved by the medical committee. Higher Education in the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, indicating the nature and degree of disability and the extent of its impact on the applicant’s performance of the tasks entrusted to the council member.

The amendments also included an increase in the spending ceiling on electoral campaigns to 3 million dirhams, in addition to an increase in the maximum financial fine for electoral violations to 10,000 dirhams.

The executive instructions for the 2023 Federal National Council elections were divided into nine chapters: The first chapter included the general provisions that defined the one-vote system for each voter, and stipulated that the voter exercises his right to vote himself, voting by proxy is prohibited, and that each voter has only one vote, no matter what. He has voted multiple times in the elections, whether remotely or in polling centers, provided that the last choice he made is counted, and he may not elect more than one candidate for the emirate to which he belongs.

The second chapter focused on the formation of the National Elections Committee and its terms of reference, while the third chapter dealt with the sub-committees of the National Elections Committee and the tasks assigned to them, and the fourth chapter was devoted to explaining the rules and conditions for candidacy, while the fifth chapter dealt with the provisions and controls of the electoral campaign.

The sixth chapter dealt with the election rules, which include voting days in the elections according to the schedule approved by the committee, and the possibility of the voter repeating his votes. The eighth is for electoral appeals and related procedures, while the ninth chapter focuses on final provisions.

The National Elections Committee stressed the importance of adhering to the provisions and rules of the executive instructions for the elections. To ensure the implementation of an electoral cycle in accordance with the highest standards of transparency and integrity, and in line with the leading position achieved by the UAE in all fields.

To view the full text of the executive instructions, one can visit the National Elections Commission website www.uaenec.ae, or through the NEC smart application, which is available on the Apple Store and Google Store.

More information about the fifth electoral cycle is also available on the website and smart application of the National Elections Committee, and its social media pages.