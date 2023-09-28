The National Elections Commission announced the locations of the electoral centers, confirming their full readiness to receive voters in the 2023 Federal National Council elections during the early voting days (October 4 and 5) and the main election day (October 7).





The list of approved electoral centers for the main election day includes 24 centers nationwide, fully equipped to ensure the smooth running of the electoral process, while 9 of them open their doors during the two days of early voting.

The National Elections Commission confirmed that the electoral centers were distributed thoughtfully and within a specific plan that guarantees all members of the electoral bodies the ability to access them and cast their votes, indicating that all electoral centers are equipped to accommodate large numbers commensurate with the number of electoral bodies.

The committee explained that, in the thoughtful distribution of electoral centers, it took into account vital factors such as the locations where electoral bodies are distributed geographically, and the availability of services, facilities, parking and infrastructure required to achieve all criteria for the success of the electoral process.

The National Elections Committee called on members of electoral bodies from voters to participate actively in the voting processes, as it enhances political participation, advances parliamentary work in the UAE, and enhances the role of the citizen in the decision-making process.

According to the timetable for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, the early voting period allows voters to cast their votes early on October 4 and 5, in 9 centers spread across all the emirates of the country, from (9) in the morning until (6) in the evening, so that the time period for the process Early voting is a full 9 hours per day.

Early voting centers

The nine electoral centers available for early voting include: the Abu Dhabi Energy Center in the city of Abu Dhabi, the Al Ain Convention Center in the Al Ain region, the Madinat Zayed Wedding Hall in the Al Dhafra region, the Al Multaqa Hall in the Dubai World Trade Center in the Emirate of Dubai, the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club in the Emirate of Sharjah, and the… Fujairah Exhibition Hall in the Emirate of Fujairah, Sheikh Zayed Conference and Exhibition Hall at Ajman University in the Emirate of Ajman, Al Ittihad Hall for Events in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, and the Expo Center in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

Voting centers on the main election day

As for the 24 electoral centers on the main election day, their doors will be open to voters from 8 am to 8 pm for a period of 12 hours.

On the main election day, the electoral centers include (09) centers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including (03) centers in the city of Abu Dhabi, which are: Abu Dhabi Energy Center, Zayed University, and Al Hawashim Council, and (03) centers in the Al Dhafra region, which are the Madinat Zayed wedding hall, and the Ghayathi City Wedding Hall, Al Sila Wedding Hall, and (03) centers in the Al Ain area, which are Al Ain Convention Center, Al Waqan Wedding Hall, and Al Hayer Wedding Hall.

The number of centers in the Emirate of Dubai is (03), which are: Al-Multaqa Hall in the Dubai World Trade Center, the Hatta Wedding Hall, and Al-Khawaneej Majlis, in addition to (05) electoral centers in the Emirate of Sharjah, which are: the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, and the Maliha Cultural and Sports Club. Al Bustan Suburb Council, Khor Fakkan Expo Center, and Khor Kalba Suburb Council.

Two electoral centers were also identified in the Emirate of Ajman, namely: the Sheikh Zayed Conference and Exhibition Hall at Ajman University, and the Sanad Services Center in the Masfout area, in addition to identifying two electoral centers in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, namely: the Expo Center, the Al Ghail Youth Center, and two electoral centers in the Emirate of Ajman. Fujairah, namely: Fujairah Exhibition Center and Dibba Exhibition Center, in addition to identifying one electoral center in Umm Al Quwain, which is: Al-Ittihad Events Hall.

It is noteworthy that the voting mechanism on the early voting days, October 4 and 5, will be through the hybrid voting system (voting electronically in 9 electoral centers, and remotely via the “Share for the Emirates” application, and the voting link in the smart application of the National Elections Commission and its website, uaenec.ae, at October 6 will be designated for remote voting only, and October 7 will be the main election day via electronic voting in 24 electoral centers, or “remote voting.”

Comprehensive information about the 2023 Federal National Council elections is available through the National Elections Commission’s website www.uaenec.ae, and its smart application (National Elections Commission – UAENEC) available on the Apple Store and Google Play stores, and the Commission’s social media pages, or via the WhatsApp service at No. (600500005).