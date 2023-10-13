The National Elections Committee approved the final list of winning candidates for membership in the Federal National Council in 2023, during its fifth meeting held today, chaired by His Excellency Abdul Rahman Al Owais – Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs and Chairman of the National Elections Committee.

The committee also discussed the reports on the progress of the electoral process and the prospects for continuous improvement and development. The committee also issued its decision to reject the appeals submitted on the voting procedures and counting results in 2023 (4 appeals) in terms of the merits. This is based on the legal opinion reports submitted to it by the Appeals Committee formed under the chairmanship of a judge of the Federal Supreme Court, and two members of the National Elections Commission with expertise and judicial competence.

Unlimited support

At the beginning of its meeting, the National Elections Committee extended its highest thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.” His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan – Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, and Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council of the Federation, Rulers of the Emirates, for their unlimited and continuous support for the 2023 Federal National Council elections.

Active participation

His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais said: “The Federal National Council elections embody the keenness of our wise leadership to enhance citizens’ participation in the national decision-making process and consolidate the process of parliamentary work in the Emirates.”

His Excellency pointed out that the National Elections Commission was keen to organize the electoral process according to the highest standards in a way that contributes to enhancing the experience of political empowerment, and activating and empowering the role of the Federal National Council, as a representative of the people of the Union and a platform for expressing the opinions, ambitions and aspirations of citizens.

His Excellency added: “With the announcement of the results of the 2023 Federal National Council elections, the curtain comes down on a new successful chapter of political participation in the country, through which voters have confirmed their awareness and keenness to contribute to this national duty, with the aim of participating in building the bright future of our dear homeland.”

Below we present the final list of winning candidates in the 2023 Federal National Council elections, which was approved by the National Elections Commission:

 Winners from the Emirate of Abu Dhabi:

(1) Salem Hamad Salem in Al-Rakad Al-Amri

(2) Hilal Muhammad Hamdan Hilal Al Kaabi

(3) The sacrifice of Salem Kediri Muhammad Al-Menhali

(4) Hashima Yasser Ali Saeed Al-Afari

 Winners from Dubai:

(1) Humaid Ahmed Ahmed Mohammed Al Tayer

(2) Ahmed Mirhashem Ahmed Khoury

(3) Maryam Majid Khalfan Majid bin Thaniah

(4) Amna Ali Salem Ali Al-Adidi

 Winners from the Emirate of Sharjah:

(1) Muhammad Hassan Suleiman Ali Al-Dhahouri

(2) Walid Ali Muhammad bin Falah Al Mansouri

(3) Adnan Hamad Muhammad Hamad Al Hammadi

 Winners from the Emirate of Ajman:

(1) Majed Mohammed Rahma Mohammed Al Mazrouei

(2) Aisha Ibrahim Ahmed Al Marri

 Winners from the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain:

(1) Muhammad Issa Obaid Al-Kashf Al Ali

(2) Mona Rashid Abdullah Tahnoun Al Ali

 Winners from Ras Al Khaimah:

(1) Saeed Rashid Abdullah Al-Abdi Al-Nuaimi

(2) Sultan Salem Abdullah bin Yaqoub Al Zaabi

(3) Salem Rashid Ali Al-Maftool Al Ali

 Winners from the Emirate of Fujairah:

(1) Sheikh Saeed bin Suroor bin Saif bin Suroor Al Sharqi

(2) Aisha Khamis Ali Al-Dhanhani

At the conclusion of the meeting, the committee congratulated the winning candidates, wishing them success in performing their legislative and oversight duties with all competence and competence, expressing citizens’ ambitions and aspirations, and conveying their opinions to decision-makers.

The meeting was attended by members of the National Elections Committee: His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi – Minister of Culture and Youth, His Excellency Abdullah bin Muhair Al Ketbi – Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs, His Excellency Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili – Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, and His Excellency Major General Suhail Saeed. Al Khaili – Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, and His Excellency Engineer Majid Sultan Al Mesmar – Director General of the General Authority for Regulating the Telecommunications Sector and Digital Government.

This meeting was also attended by His Excellency Tariq Hilal Lootah – Undersecretary of the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti – Chairman of the Cybersecurity Council of the UAE Government, and His Excellency Sami Mohammed bin Uday – Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector in the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs. (Committee Rapporteur), His Excellency Counselor Ahmed Mohammed Al Khatri – Head of the Ras Al Khaimah Courts Department, His Excellency Counselor Dr. Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar – Head of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah, and His Excellency Dr. Amina Al Rostamani – Executive Director and Member of the Board of Directors of Abdul Wahed Al Rostamani Group.