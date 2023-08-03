The National Elections Committee stated that the voter may, during the 2023 Federal National Council elections, change his candidate choice more than once, during the early voting period until the end of the election on his main day.

The committee added that “the last vote of the voter is considered to determine the candidate for whom he voted finally, whether the last vote took place remotely or in approved polling centers.”

The committee pointed out that early voting takes place through the use of the hybrid voting system, and the committee sets the organizational dates for the early voting period.

The voting process begins on the main election day at exactly eight o’clock in the morning, state time, in all polling centers, and ends at exactly eight o’clock in the evening of the same day, provided that the voting process continues after eight o’clock in the evening on the main election day, if it is found that there are voters in the polling hall who did not vote. with their votes, until they are completed, then the head of the polling center committee announces the end of the election process.

The remote voting process ends permanently, at eight o’clock in the evening on the main election day, and the National Committee can extend the election time, whether by increasing the duration of the election day or extending the election days by an additional day or more, if it deems the need to do so.

Finally, the National Elections Committee announced the schedule for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, as part of the determined efforts to implement the fifth round of the Federal National Council elections, which will take place on the seventh of next October.

The announcement by the National Elections Committee of the 2023 election timetable, which includes the dates of the main stations of the electoral process from opening the door for candidacy until the announcement of the final results of the elections, comes to give members of the electoral bodies the full opportunity to exercise their electoral right wherever they are and with full transparency, and in a way that establishes active participation that enhances the process of development and success. Parliamentary experience.

The door for candidacy opens on the 15th of August, for a period of four days, then the announcement of the preliminary lists of candidates on the 25th of the same month, followed immediately by the period for submitting appeals against the candidates, which lasts for three days.

The National Elections Committee will respond to all appeals during the period from August 29 to August 31, provided that the final list of candidates will be announced on September 2, 2023.

According to the schedule, the election campaigns for the candidates will start on September 11th, with the last date for the withdrawal of the candidates being September 26th, and submitting applications for the names of the candidates’ agents during the 27th and 28th of the same month, according to the conditions set forth in the executive instructions.