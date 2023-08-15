Today, the National Elections Committee began receiving applications from members of electoral bodies wishing to run for the fifth round of the 2023 Federal National Council elections, which will run until August 18.

The committee receives applications for candidacy through the link (tarashah.uaenec.ae) available on the committee’s website www.uaenec.ae, or the smart application: (National Elections Committee-uaenec), which is available on the Apple Store and Google Play, as well as via (9) Registration centers distributed throughout the Emirates, for those who were unable to register through the online candidate registration platform.

The number of candidacy applications received by the Committee during the first day of registration of candidates reached 162 applications in all emirates of the country, as the number of candidacy applications – during the first day – reached 58 in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, 23 in the Emirate of Dubai, 29 in the Emirate of Sharjah, and in the Emirate of Ajman. 12 applications, 12 applications in the emirate of Umm Al Quwain, 19 applications in the Ras Al Khaimah emirate, and 9 applications in the Fujairah emirate.

High readiness.

The National Elections Committee emphasized the follow-up to facilitating the procedures followed in the process of registering candidacy applicants and the high readiness of the Emirates committees, which highlights the great development in managing the 2023 Federal National Council elections process, calling on voters to participate in the electoral process, whether by candidacy or by making sure to vote to choose the most suitable candidates to represent them. in the Federal National Council.

Members of the electoral bodies who applied for candidacy for the Federal National Council elections 2023 praised the ease of procedures and facilities provided by the National Elections Commission, whether through the remote electronic candidate registration platform, or through the candidate registration centers, noting the efforts of the electoral centers’ work teams that provided the best equipment and technologies. To facilitate the registration process and improve the experience of customers who are members of electoral bodies.

It is noteworthy that the National Elections Committee had announced – earlier – the legal conditions that must be met by an applicant for candidacy for membership of the Federal National Council 2023, and the documents required for candidacy.

According to the timetable for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, the National Elections Committee will announce the preliminary list of candidates on August 25, to be followed – immediately – by the start of the period for filing appeals against the candidates, which will last for (three) days.

The National Elections Committee will respond to all appeals against the candidates during the period from (29) to (31) August, provided that the final list of candidates will be announced on (2) September 2023 AD. Provided that the applications for the names of the candidates’ agents will be submitted during the days (27) and (28) of next September, in accordance with the conditions prescribed for that in the executive instructions for the Federal National Council elections 2023.

More information about the fifth round of the Federal National Council elections is available on the website of the National Elections Committee www.uaenec.ae, and its smart application: (National Elections Committee-UAENEC) available on the Apple Store and Google Play, and its social media pages, or via the service WhatsApp on (600500005).