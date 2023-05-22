The National Elections Committee held a preparatory meeting to review the latest developments and preparations for the optimal organization of the fifth session of the Federal National Council elections 2023, which comes as a continuation of the parliamentary work process through which the UAE seeks to strengthen the role of the Council and its legislative, oversight and parliamentary diplomacy competencies.

During the meeting, they reviewed work plans for organizational, technical, technical and logistical procedures, and the readiness of the work teams to ensure high efficiency in the conduct of the electoral process in accordance with the best standards, in a way that enhances the distinguished position of the electoral experience in the country at the regional and global levels.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of the Presidential Court in Abu Dhabi, headed by the Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Chairman of the Committee, Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, and in the presence of the members of the Committee.

Al Owais stressed that the upcoming Federal National Council elections represent one of the fruits of the empowerment process that was launched in the UAE with the aim of creating the necessary conditions to enhance the participation of citizens and their contribution to parliamentary life, indicating that the committee is keeping pace with the directions and vision of the leadership in the optimal employment of capabilities and capabilities to continue the path of successes and achievements in the electoral entitlement. Fifth.

During the meeting, the timetable for the council elections and draft executive instructions were discussed. The meeting also reviewed the gains made by Emirati women within the council in light of the qualitative shift that supported their political and parliamentary rights after raising their representation in the Federal National Council seats to 50%, starting from the 2019 electoral cycle.

The meeting reviewed the work of the committees, including the Smart Systems Committee, to review the latest developments related to electoral bodies, candidates, and the voting system. The meeting dealt with the achievements of the Election Management Committee and its pivotal role in ensuring the optimal functioning of polling stations.

The meeting also reviewed the report of the media committee, where the members were briefed on the proposed slogan for the next round of elections, and the comprehensive media work strategy for everything related to the event, reflecting the progress of the parliamentary development in the country and the gains it has achieved.

The meeting discussed the security committee’s work strategy and its role in providing the ingredients for success for the electoral process. A general report on managing the elections project was reviewed, and a special report from the Intelligent Systems Committee, which included perceptions about the voting process and methods of optimal employment of modern technologies in implementing an electoral process according to the best standards of accuracy and speed. and transparency.