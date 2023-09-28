The National Elections Commission announced the allocation of the “Share for the Emirates” application, which is available in the Apple Store and Google Play stores, the National Elections Commission’s website, and its smart application, for the remote voting process in the 2023 Federal National Council elections, in addition to the availability of voting in the election centers approved by the Commission. It is spread across the emirates of the country, with the aim of making it easier for voters during the four voting days, which extend from October 4 to 7, 2023.

The launch of the “Share for the Emirates” application comes within the framework of the National Elections Commission’s keenness to employ all capabilities and technologies to implement the fifth round of elections in an optimal manner.

The National Elections Commission confirmed that remote voting will be available 24 hours a day, starting at nine in the morning on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, until eight in the evening on Saturday, October 7, 2023, UAE time, via (Share for the Emirates) application, and the voting link in the committee’s smart application and website, uaenec.ae.

The National Elections Commission called on members of electoral bodies to activate the digital identity UaePass, and download the “Share for the Emirates” application so that they can vote remotely, as the application is available in the Apple Store via the link: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/% D8%B4%D8%A7%D8%B1%D9%83-%D9%84%D9%84%D8%A5%D9%85%D8%A7%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%AA/id6463196721 And Google Play Store via the link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.uaevoting.ae.

According to the timetable for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, early voting will begin on October 4 for two days, through the hybrid voting system (voting electronically in 9 electoral centers, and remotely), with October 6 being designated for remote voting only, as will be the day of voting. October 7 is the day of the presidential election via electronic voting in 24 electoral centers, or “remote voting.”

Comprehensive information about the 2023 Federal National Council elections is available through the National Elections Commission’s website www.uaenec.ae, and its smart application (National Elections Commission – UAENEC) available on the Apple Store and Google Play stores, and the Commission’s social media pages, or via the WhatsApp service at No. (600500005).