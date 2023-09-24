The National Elections Commission will begin receiving applications to accredit agents for candidates for membership in the Federal National Council 2023, on September 27 and 28.

In this regard, the committee indicated that a power of attorney request form for a candidate can be obtained through the committee’s website via the link: https://uaenec.ae/ar/candidacy/application-forms-related-to-the-nomination-process.

The committee pointed out what was included in Article (28) of the Executive Instructions for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, which grants every candidate the right to choose a representative from among the members of the electoral college of the emirate to which the candidate himself belongs, provided that the candidate submits an application to the emirate committee according to the approved form for that. During the specified period, the candidates’ agents are approved by the Election Management Committee.

She noted that the role of the candidate’s agent is limited to attending the voting process and counting procedures, as the candidate’s agent exercises the candidate’s powers in this regard, within the limits of the agency granted to him.

The National Elections Committee called on all candidates for membership in the Federal National Council 2023 to make optimal use of the remaining period of the electoral campaign period, which ends next October 3, and to present their electoral programs with complete freedom in accordance with the rules and regulations stipulated in the executive instructions for elections, with the aim of implementing an electoral process in accordance with the highest standards and practices. relevant, and in a civilized and honorable manner befitting the reputation of the United Arab Emirates.

According to the schedule for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, early voting will begin, which allows voters to cast their votes – early – before the main election day, during the days (4) and (5) of next October, through the hybrid voting system (i.e. remotely via the Internet, and in… (9) specific election centers in all the Emirates), while October 6 will be designated for early remote voting only, with October 7 being the main election day through the hybrid voting system (electronic voting in the 24 election centers). approved, and remote voting).

More information about the fifth session of the Federal National Council elections is available through the website of the National Elections Commission: www.uaenec.ae, and its smart application (National Elections Commission.UAENEC) available on the Apple Store and Google Play stores, and the committee’s communication pages, or via the WhatsApp service. On the number (600500005).