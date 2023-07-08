The National Elections Committee announced the lists of electoral bodies for all the emirates of the country for the Federal National Council elections 2023, which included 398,879 members, witnessing an increase of 18.1% compared to the lists of electoral bodies for the year 2019, whose members amounted to 337,738 male and female citizens.

Emirati women enjoyed a distinguished presence on the electoral lists for the year 2023, with a percentage of 51%, compared to the percentage of males, which amounted to 49%.

The announced lists were also distinguished by the large participation of young people, and their percentage in the 2023 lists (from the age group of 21 to 40 years) amounted to 55% of the total lists of electoral bodies, where young people from the age of 21 to 30 years constitute 29.89%, while the category The age range from 31 to 40 years is 25.11%, which paves the way for a wide participation of Emirati youth in the electoral process to choose their representatives in the Federal National Council.

The lists of electoral bodies received by the National Elections Committee from the offices of Their Highnesses the members of the Supreme Council of the Federation and Rulers of the Emirates, and according to their geographical distribution, are 126,779 members in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, 73,181 members in the Emirate of Dubai, 72,946 members in the Emirate of Sharjah, 12,600 members in the Emirate of Ajman, and 7577 members in the Emirate of Ajman. Umm Al Quwain, 62,197 members in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and 43,599 members in the Emirate of Fujairah.

The Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Chairman of the National Elections Committee, Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, affirmed that the unlimited support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and President of the State. The Council of Ministers, Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and their brothers, Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council of the Union and Rulers of the Emirates, constitute the main pillar for continuing the development and upgrading of the parliamentary experience in the UAE.

Al Owais said: The announcement of the electoral bodies constitutes a new and important station in the process of work to organize an electoral process in accordance with the highest standards and in line with the aspirations of the Emirati society, and preserves the gains through which the UAE was able to present a parliamentary work model to be emulated, based on the Shura approach and active participation. in the decision-making process.

The National Elections Committee publishes details of the lists of electoral bodies for the 2023 Federal National Council elections on its website, https://uaenec.ae.

(Mechanism to search for the voter’s name)

The National Elections Committee called on citizens to verify that their names are included in the lists of electoral bodies for the 2023 elections, as it provides a variety of ways to verify that a name is included in the lists of electoral bodies for this year, by visiting the website of the National Elections Committee https://uaenec.ae, Or through the smart application entitled “National Elections Commission” located on the Apple Store and Google Play, or by contacting the National Elections Commission’s call center at (600500005).





The citizen can search for the name through the automated response system in the call center through the ID number, or speak directly with the center employee. He can also visit the headquarters of the Emirates committees spread across all the emirates of the country to ensure that the name is included in the electoral lists of the emirate to which he belongs.

And according to the provisions of the executive instructions for the Federal National Council elections, which were recently approved by the National Elections Committee, every citizen whose name appears in the lists of the Electoral Commission of the Emirate to which he belongs has the right to participate in the electoral process either as a voter to elect a representative in the Federal National Council, or as a candidate if the legal conditions are met. To run in it, with the emphasis that every voter exercises the right to vote by himself, and voting by proxy is prohibited, and each voter has one vote, and he may not elect more than one candidate for the emirate to which he belongs.

More information about the fifth electoral cycle is available through the website and smart application of the National Elections Committee, and its social media pages.